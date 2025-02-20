Dana White confirmed on Wednesday, the 19th of February, that the UFC had secured a huge signing, and then announced mega-fight after mega-fight, beginning with a slate of big bouts at the upcoming UFC 314 show scheduled to take place on the 12th of April at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The big signing joining UFC is the former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, White told his followers on Instagram. And the Brazilian legend will receive a baptisim of fire as he'll head straight into a title fight in his UFC debut at UFC 314 in Miami.

Other fighters to receive prominent billing on the card include Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, Diego Lopes, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Patricio Pitbull Joins UFC

He'll debut at UFC 314, alongside other massive fights