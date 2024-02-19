Highlights Dana White was once again asked about Conor McGregor's future with the UFC and whether he will return this year at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference.

White reiterated that due to the severity of the injury sustained to the Irishman, plus the fact he's filthy rich, getting him back inside the Octagon is no easy feat.

White continued by praising McGregor, admitting that he's always been great to work with from a business standpoint.

UFC president Dana White has claimed that Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the organisation has become “complicated” by the fighter’s own personal wealth.

In a confrontational conversation with a journalist during the post-fight media duties at UFC 298 this past weekend, White outlined the reasons for the Irishman’s prolonged absence from fighting: “The first problem is he broke that shinbone,” referencing McGregor's third bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021 which was stopped in the first round on doctor’s advice after Notorious injured his leg, which later turned out to be broken.

The 35-year-old hasn’t fought since that UFC 264 event and White suggested money has also played a big role in his lay-off, continuing: “The other problem is he’s rich, money complicates a lot of things. If you had his money, would you be asking me this question?”

White also cited McGregor’s role in the upcoming film Road House as a further reason for his lack of Octagon action, finishing: “He has just filmed a movie, he’s got to do the press for it, and he’s got obligations with that."

Video: Dana White on Conor McGregor's future

Conor McGregor's return to UFC

McGregor had been thought to have been returning to fight against Michael Chandler at some point this year, with the Dubliner even claiming in a video on New Year’s Eve that the fight would happen, but White has since dispelled these hopes.

The UFC president also took the opportunity during the press conference to praise McGregor’s business sense, saying: “Conor McGregor has probably been one of the best business partners we’ve ever had. Getting Conor to show up on time is a problem, but Conor, as far as the business goes, everybody talks about how Conor used to be on the dole and all this stuff. For a guy that was on the dole, Conor McGregor is a very good businessman, and Conor McGregor has also been a great partner to us.

"There’s never any hanging out and haggling for money, or you know, 'you pay me more money.' Conor McGregor has never done anything remotely close to that. It’s the exact opposite.”

Conor McGregor's career with the UFC

McGregor’s recent record in the Octagon has been mixed, to say the least, with his last win coming back in January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in the very first round. Before then, McGregor had gone five years and 15 fights unbeaten in the UFC between 2010 and 2015, before he was eventually beaten by Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016 via submission. He got his revenge on Diaz with a majority victory five months later, however, but has since lost three of his last four UFC fights, with the win over Cerrone being sandwiched between another defeat by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov and back-to-back technical knockout losses to Poirier.

Despite White’s comments casting doubt on an imminent return to the UFC business for McGregor, he’ll surely be desperate to bounce back from those previous reverses at some point in the future, so unless he himself rules out a return, the rumours of a hotly-anticipated comeback to fighting action will rumble on all year.