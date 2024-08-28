UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City is yet to be announced, but UFC boss Dana White gave a major update to assure fans that the box office fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is happening. He also said what he expects the plan to be if, a: Jones wins, and b: if Miocic wins, and where that leaves the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones was originally scheduled to headline last November's pay-per-view against Miocic, but due to injury, Jones was forced to pull out. Instead, we got a historic win from the red-hot Alex Pereira.

Unfortunately, Jones’ injury slowed down the heavyweight title picture that has made the young and hungry interim champion Aspinall wait in the wings for his opportunity of a lifetime. Some key details concerning the UFC heavyweight picture were shared by White with GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, following Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

"I'll announce [Jones vs Miocic] when the whole card is [confirmed]. Everybody knows [Jones] is fighting."

Stipe Miocic’s Last Dance

MMA record: 20-4 (15 KOs), UFC wins: 14, Best win: Francis Ngannou

Miocic has put together an incredible career. With the longest championship win-streak in UFC heavyweight history and career-making wins over elite heavyweights such as Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, Fabricio Werdum and many others, Miocic stamped his mark as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time.

Miocic turned 42 years old in August and hasn't fought for over three years. Regardless, Miocic could pull off something special at Madison Square Garden, and ride off into the sunset.

"I guarantee you this – if Stipe wins this fight, Stipe's gonna retire."

White continued: "This will be Stipe’s last fight. … If Stipe was 32 years old, then yeah, [a fight vs Pavlovich or Aspinall is] probably what we do, but this is probably Stipe’s last fight win or lose. And I’m not going to disrespect the guy. He was ready for the fight and Jon got injured."

The UFC boss then confirmed that Miocic and Jones "are going to fight in November."

Dropping bombshell news, he then said Aspinall "will fight Jon Jones if he wins. I almost guarantee you that. And if Stipe wins, we’ll figure out what’s next for Aspinall."

Dana White Defends Jon Jones Pound-For-Pound ranking

Though Jones hasn’t been the best citizen, he is still unbeaten in the cage

Dana White has been tooting the horn of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones so much lately that it’s become quite a sideshow over the last few months. There’s no doubt that Jones has accomplished many great feats in MMA and aims to raise his profile even more at UFC 309 this November, but his ranking on the current pound-for-pound list has sparked quite a debate.

Two heated exchanges between White and the media took place at back-to-back press conferences immediately after current No.1 and No.2 pound-for-pound fighters Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira dominated their competition. Despite their terrific performances, White still put them behind Jones on the P4P list. It’s been an underlying theme in the MMA sphere as of late, but White is right about Jones simply because the current undisputed heavyweight champ was never stripped as he was scheduled to fight Miocic for the first time at UFC 295.