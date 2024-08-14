UFC boss Dana White dropped a massive bombshell Tuesday, providing GIVEMESPORT and other reporters with updates regarding the anticipated comebacks of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor. But it's not all good news for fight fans.

Jones is widely expected to headline a UFC pay-per-view show in November, but the card is yet to be constructed. White confirmed to GIVEMESPORT midweek that they will soon begin to build that card, and Jones will compete in the main event. McGregor, meanwhile, was due to return June 29 against Michael Chandler but withdrew from the contest with weeks to go citing a broken pinky toe. It had been speculated that the fight could be rearranged to take place in December for the UFC's last pay-per-view event of 2024. But White said it won't happen at all this year.

Related Michael Chandler Makes Stunning Admission About Conor McGregor Fight Michael Chandler has finally made a stunning admission about the Conor McGregor fight.

Jon Jones Will Headline UFC's November Card

Jones has long been linked with a fight against Stipe Miocic

White addressed GIVEMESPORT and other media following a thrilling start to the eighth edition of Dana White's Contender Series, which funnels promising talent into the UFC with full-time contracts. There were extraordinary finshes, and four contract winners at Tuesday's season opener inside the Apex, in Las Vegas.

The UFC boss spoke to us about the new UFC prospects, as well as familiar names — Jones and McGregor — and whether they will actually return to the sport, or not.

This is what White had to say about Jones:

"There's not yet [a Jon Jones card in November] — but there will be. We were literally talking about that today, and we'll start building that soon."

The November card that White was referencing is UFC 309 which takes place November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The only bout that has been added to the event so far is a middleweight fight between Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders.

Jones vs Miocic is expected to be the main event.

Conor McGregor Won't Fight This Year

Irishman could return in 2025, according to Dana White

It's not all good news when it comes to Octagon returns, though, as another year will pass without McGregor — arguably UFC's biggest superstar, still. McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg during a first-round referee's stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier, in their third fight. That was 2021. Poirier has fought five times since then, while McGregor won't return until 2025, at the earliest.

"We talked," White confirmed, regarding a meeting with McGregor in which the fighter apparently expressed a desire to fight.

"Yeah, he wants to fight. So, we'll figure it out. [But] he won't fight this year."

What remains unclear, is if McGregor will return against long-time rival Michael Chandler, or if he'll fight an entirely new opponent. Chandler, of course, has been patiently waiting for years for his shot at McGregor — a bout that would provide him with pay-per-view points (meaning he'd get a share of box office revenue). Should Chandler take an alternate fight, he won't get that pay-per-view revenue.