UFC CEO Dana White is becoming increasingly frustrated by the stalled negotiations for a unification fight between reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall. White has made no secret of his belief that the bout would be one of the biggest in UFC history - and he's seemingly willing to take drastic action if it can't be agreed.

Given that Aspinall previously confirmed that he has agreed to his side of the bout agreement, the delay appears to be down to Jones. The American last fought back in November when he defeated Stipe Miocic.

Afterwards, Jones made his feelings on Aspinall perfectly clear, stating: "Tom Aspinall is an a**hole and I don’t want to do business with him".

Dana White Confirms He Intends to Strip Jon Jones if He Doesn't Fight Aspinall

UFC boss ready to "move on" if negotiations continue to fail

Naturally, the question of when Jones and Aspinall might square off is one that Dana is asked regularly - and it was no surprise to see him asked about the fight in a recent interview with TheMacLife. When quizzed on how negotiations were going, White initially did his best to hype the fight once again, declaring:

"There’s no situation, it’s the biggest fight that we can make. I know the fans like to mess with Jon or whatever. Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job."

However, when he was directly asked whether Jones would be stripped of the title, White admitted:

"100 percent [Jones will be stripped] if we don’t get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But the night before, I was up in my room with my people until like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now!"

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 01/02/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

White is no stranger to Jones being difficult during negotiations. In 2020, 'Bones' claimed that he would have to be offered ‘Deontay Wilder money’ in order to face off against Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion at the time. Wilder was making a minimum of eight figures per fight during this period - and the UFC weren't willing to part with that sort of sum.

The UFC couldn't convince Jones to take the fight and Ngannou left the company soon afterwards. This allowed Jones to win the then-vacant title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023.