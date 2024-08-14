If there's one thing Dana White loves, aside from Power Slap, it's Tuesday nights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when summer starts to turn to fall. And it's all because his Contender Series program returns to TV. The premise of the show is fairly simple: there are 10 athletes who compete in five fights, and each vie for White's attention and a full-time contract with the UFC.

Graduates from Dana White's Contender Series, which is now in its eighth season, include the likes of Sean O'Malley, Kevin Holland, Jamahal Hill, Bo Nickal, and Raul Rosas. White even told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Tuesday that around a third of the UFC's entire roster once came from the Contender Series, which shows that it's become a tried-and-tested formula for funneling promising fighters into the big leagues.

GIVEMESPORT was on deck in Las Vegas for the first episode of the new season and, unlike the opening episode of season six, when White fumed at what he perceived as a lack of effort from the fighters, this season got off to a bang.

Hey, Kids! Do You Like Violence?

There were nasty knockouts Tuesday

English flyweight fighter Lone'er Kavanagh started the show in devastating fashion as he finished An Tuan Ho with a left hook so nasty it put his opponent out for the count. As Tuan Ho lay flat on his back, motionless, and clearly unconscious, Kavanagh celebrated with a back-flip. White was so impressed with what he saw, he wrote: "Holy s---" on his paper, which Kavanagh saw.

Next in line was Jose Delgado who crushed Ernie Juarez with a crunching knee and powerful punches until he wilted in a second round to provide fans with two knockouts from two fights. Delgado's knee slumped Juarez in an instant, and the referee could have waved the contest off there and then, and nobody would have complained. The fight was clearly over. To make sure, though, Delgado hit him with afters. Finally, it was officially done. Delgado had won.

Elsewhere, Bruno Lopez beat Mikheil Sazhiniani in the second round, Rami Hamed defeated Ding Meng by decision, and Mansur Abdul-Malik beat Wes Schultz with elbows.

What Dana White Said About His New Recruits

White gave contracts to Kavanagh, Delgado, Lopez, and Abdul-Malik

With Kavanagh, Delgado, Lopez, and Abdul-Malik all receiving deals, White again lauded the format of the show and it's proven history by calling it "the ultimate job interview."

"It's a great way to start the season," White said to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, after handing out four contracts. "The show is not only the best show on television, and the best way to spend a Tuesday night. When you look at our fights coming up … most are Contender Series kids. I love this show."

Earlier, when talking about who impressed him, White said: "[Kavanagh] had one of the most vicious knockouts ever in the eight-year history of this show."

White meanwhile called Delgado "the whole package."

Contender Series returns Tuesday, August 20 for episode two.