The UFC and Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority is already working together for UFC 306 in September, as the sports behemoths come together for Riyadh Season and Las Vegas landmark The Sphere.

Turki Alalshikh has revitalized boxing with innovative match-making, making him a pioneer in the sport.

When it comes to vision for big business, UFC CEO Dana White is no fool. The UFC’s longtime front-man respects what Turki Alalshikh is doing with boxing, and told Sports Business Journal that he is open to collaborating with the man who is the main reason boxing is white-hot right now.

In a Q&A interview with Sports Business Journal, White was asked about potentially working with Alalshikh and whether he thinks boxing’s most powerful man could merge all boxing promotions together under one umbrella, similar to the UFC model. White answered with an optimistic tone:

“It’s a possibility [we collaborate in boxing]. It’s definitely a possibility. … I think [Alalshikh] is the only one who could [make one big boxing league]. The guy is making fights nobody else can make.”

UFC and Riyadh Season

UFC 306 will mark the start of the relationship

UFC 306 will take place in September and the event has been branded as a ‘love letter to Mexico’ by Dana White. The event is taking place in Las Vegas’ hottest new venue, known as The Sphere, which cost $2.3 billion. White has said that it will be the greatest combat sports event in history as the UFC has already dropped more than $17 million on production costs with the hope of maximizing what the venue can do.

Because of this, White said in a press release that Alalshikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority have partnered with the UFC for the event. Everything that the SGEA has done has been a massive show. Combined with White’s experience and enthusiasm, it’s now expected to be a major spectacle.

Turki Alalshikh Changed The Game

Boxing’s latest pioneer has brought new life to a stalled sport

Every boxing fan has been absolutely amazed at what Turki Alalshikh has been able to pull off in a short amount of time. When we look back at this period in boxing, we will remember his excellency as a boxing pioneer. His passion for the sweet science has been a huge reason as to why fight fans are reinvigorated by the sport.

Over the last 25-years, the greatest fighters were not the most entertaining fighters. Heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko and the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather Jr. took minimum to medium types of risk when in their primes — basically a hunt and peck mentality. Alalshikh quickly turned boxing on its head and is making fights never thought possible. Joining forces with Dana White would mean combat sports world domination.