Highlights The UFC President Dana White has revealed just how much money they have already spent on getting UFC 306 inside the new Las Vegas Sphere.

On the 14th of September, the UFC will host an event inside the grand new arena on the Vegas strip, and White has revealed they've already spent $16 million on it.

As of yet, no fights have been announced for the event.

Dana White has revealed a staggering $16 million has already been spent on the highly anticipated UFC 306 event, which will be unlike anything the sport has ever seen before. Talking on Shannon Sharpe’s much-admired podcast Club Shay Shay, the President of the UFC set the tone for the unique nature of the event, which will see it overtake UFC 300.

What some are labelling as a once-in-a-lifetime event, UFC 306 will be hosted at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on the 14th of September. The all-new immersive venue worth $2.3 billion is fitted with LED screens and, like the name suggests, a ball-like sphere surrounding the outskirts of the stage. The UFC hosting an event at such a facility will be a first for combat sport, despite initial concerns a full-sized UFC Octagon would not fit.

Dana White on UFC 306

The event will take place inside The Sphere in Las Vegas

“It’s going to be nothing like anyone’s ever seen before,” he said. “I’m already $16 million into this thing. This will never be done again. This will never be replicated.”

White goes on to suggest nothing can follow up what he has planned in the pipeline, claiming: “Anybody who comes in after me at The Sphere is f*****. F*****.”

When asked by Sharpe what everyone is thinking, ‘does he have a card in mind for the event?’, White replied with ‘yes’, much to the delight of fans, but added that it is a work in progress that sees tweaks on a daily basis. “I can just imagine,” Sharpe said. “Everybody wants to be on that card.”

“Everybody should want to be on that card,” White agreed. “Believe me when I tell you. Everybody was all fired up about UFC 300… this thing is going to be… unlike anything ever seen before.”

The event runs on Mexican Independence Day, giving it another label of Noche UFC 2, where it aims to pay homage to the history of Mexican UFC fighting. Complimenting the unique nature of the event, White added that Mexican UFC fans and fighters will not want to miss the action in September.

Who Could be on UFC 306 Card

For fighters, getting a spot could be a make-or-break moment - one adding to the event’s unprecedented nature. While remaining tight-lipped when talking about the event’s card, rumours have already circulated about who could be up in the Octagon. Although unlikely, some have spearheaded speculation that the event could see Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return to the cage with his fight against Michael Chandler seeking a new date due to injury, while others suggest we could see the rising star Ilia Topuria take on his first title defence against Max Holloway.