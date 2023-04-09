Do not mess with Dana White!

Why, we hear you ask? Well, a picture has recently appeared on social media of the president of UFC looking extremely shredded.

Being around so much muscle has clearly rubbed off on White, as the picture showed him relaxing on the edge of a pool looking like he's ready for a title fight himself.

Dana White's incredibly shredded physique

White is in incredible shape for his age. He turns 54 in July and has a body of an Adonis!

The man has it all, an estimated wealth of $500 million, a wife and kids, and the body to complete the whole package.

The reaction on Twitter has been pretty incredible, with many not quite believing the shape White is in. One user in particular described it best by posting: "Thought he was chunky like us," with a US Office GIF to go with it.

White became president of UFC in 2001, and he has overseen its rise as one of the most successful sporting organisations in the world. The organisation is now worth a reported $7 billion.

With boxing fans becoming disgruntled by a lack of big-name fights, we're looking at you Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, UFC is rapidly growing in popularity.

White not only has a body of a god, but is an outstanding businessman who will continue to help UFC rise.

What happened at UFC 287 this weekend?

UFC 287 has taken place this weekend, with Israel Adesanya reclaiming the middleweight title from Alex Pereira with a spectacular knockout.

In round two, with his back against the cage, Adesanya produced two crunching right hands, sending Pereira to the canvas.

This victory meant a lot to Adesanya, having lost the previous three to Pereira. He lost twice in kickboxing in 2016 and 2017 respectively and then at UFC 281 back in November. The Nigerian finally picked up the win and the title to go with it.

White will be one of the many interested spectators this Saturday as Max Holloway takes on Arnold Allen in the featherweight division. The fight will be shown live on BT Sport, with coverage starting at 23:30.