Dana White, however, is still backing Jon Jones as the pound-for-pound best fighter, despite Makhachev being ranked number one on the UFC's website.

Recent activity may factor into the debate between Jones and Makhachev, with the latter having fought eight times since 2020.

At UFC 303 on the 1st of June, Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title for the third time as he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission. The victory extends the Russian's winning streak to 14, finishing seven out of his last eight fights. However, UFC CEO Dana White does not feel that the lightweight is the pound-for-pound best in the organisation, despite him being put there in the aftermath of the pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Flagrant Podcast, White explained why he feels that Jon Jones still sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings in his eyes.

Dana White Backs Jon Jones as P4P #1

"Jon Jones has never lost a fight, ever. When you talk about what it means to be pound-for-pound [best fighter], Volkanovski moved up, and it was a very f****** close fight the first time. Jon Jones moved up and absolutely decimated the greatest heavyweight that was out there right now."

Dana White also made it clear that he disagreed with the pound-for-pound current rankings that the UFC displays on their website. The rankings currently list Makhachev as the number one fighter, with Jon Jones in second. However, Dana White discussed his disapproval of the rankings: "The fact that Jon Jones is number 2 on the pound-for-pound list... it just goes to show how f****** stupid - the media votes on that, it just goes to show you they have no f****** idea on nothing about this sport."

He would also go on to explain how Jones is "the greatest ever" in terms of overall fighting and combat, not just limited to mixed martial arts.

The comments Dana White made on the Flagrant Podcast stem from a discussion had at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference on Saturday night. White was asked by the media what it would take for Makhachev to surpass Jones as his number one pound-for-pound fighter. The question was then followed up by asking where activity comes into play with regard to the debate. On Jon Jones' activity, White responded: "Let's talk about activity. Three years off, nobody, not even [Muhammad] Ali, nobody has ever come back from three years off and looked the same. Jon Jones walked through the number one guy in the heavyweight division, like it was nothing... Jon Jones is the best ever."

Jones and Makachev's Recent Activity

The question of recent activity could be seen as a valid argument, as the two fighters differ from one another significantly. Jon Jones' last outing in the Octagon was in March 2023, which was his first fight in over three years, stretching back to February 2020. Since 2020, Makhachev has fought eight times. A run that would see him win the lightweight belt and defend the title three times.

It is worth noting both fighters have also had fight cancellations in the previous four years. Jones was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic in November 2023, but had to withdraw due to injury. Meanwhile, Makhachev has faced six cancellations since 2024. This includes bouts versus; Alexander Hernandez, Rafael dos Anjos (x3), Beneil Dariush, and Charles Oliveira.