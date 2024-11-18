On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones destroyed the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, Stipe Miocic, finishing him with a brutal spinning back kick to the body in the third round.

Despite being booked to take on Miocic, all the talk during fight week was on the possibility of a heavyweight title unification bout between 'Bones' and the interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who was sitting in the front row at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and shown on camera following Jones' win. The demand for the Jones vs Aspinall fight was already huge coming into the blockbuster show, however, thanks to UFC boss Dana White pushing for the fight, and Jones' spectacular performance, the fight just got much bigger.

Dana White Said Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Will be Huge

White has claimed it will "probably" be the biggest fight in UFC history

Throughout the UFC's history, they have put on some absolute blockbuster main event fights and pay-per-view events, however, UFC president Dana White believes a UFC heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will be the biggest of them all. MMA fans have made their voices heard this month that Jones vs Aspinall is the fight everybody wants to see next and the UFC boss, White, is determined to make the fight happen.

Jon Jones' Professional MMA Record (as of 18.11.24) 30 Fights 28 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 11 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

Reporters asked White about the potential fight, and he claimed that it would be "the biggest heavyweight fighter ever" and "probably" the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

Take a look at White's answer to the Jones vs Aspinall question below:

After such comments from White on how big the fight would be, the chances of the fight being made now seem that much higher as opposed to earlier in the week when Jones was showing zero interest in facing Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall Teases "Big News Coming"

The Brit met with UFC bosses Dana White and Hunter Campbell after UFC 309

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall has teased that he has "big news coming."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall has the lowest average fight time in UFC history. The Brit's fights currently go for an average of two minutes and two seconds per fight.

Below you can see Aspinall meeting with UFC bosses Dana White and Hunter Campbell following UFC 309:

After positive comments from Dana White at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, the UFC clearly have something big in the pipeline regarding a potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight and this is backed up by the big smile the Brit was wearing following his meeting with UFC bosses.