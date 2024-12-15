Dana White has provided another update regarding the prospective super-fight between consensus MMA GOAT Jon Jones, and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. And it's the clearest indication yet that the UFC boss is keen to make the dream bout a reality.

Widely regarded as the best light heavyweight the sport has ever seen, Jones moved to heavyweight in 2023 and destroyed Ciryl Gane in a single round. He has fought only once since then, but brutally finished the former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic in the third round with a spinning back kick to the body. Aspinall, meanwhile, has become the No.1 challenger due to his interim title status, and victories over ranked fighters like Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, and Curtis Blaydes.

For White, 2025 is the time Jones and Aspinall finally get it on, so the UFC can clear up the heavyweight landscape and produce an undisputed champion in that division.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 15/12/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Dana White Clearly Wants Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

The UFC boss said it 100% has to happen in 2025

When talking to reporters after the last UFC event of the year, which took place Saturday, the 14th of December at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, White said Jones vs Aspinall will "100% happen" in 2025. This runs counter to Jones' apparent reluctance to entertain Aspinall as a viable challenger, but White, since Jones slayed Miocic, has publicly supported Aspinall's claim as the next in line to fight for the championship.

It is unclear when the fight could take place, but there are a number of intriguing dates that the fight could headline, including the UFC 313 event which takes place on the 8th of March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It would also be a fitting main event for International Fight Week which would likely take place on the 28th of June or 5th of July, again at the T-Mobile Arena.

It wasn't the only thing White said that sent fight fans into a frenzy.

"I anticipate a lot of big fights."

“I’ve got something in the works right now that will drive you f****** crazy, all you guys would be running around," said White.

"I got something in the works that you will never f****** see coming in 2025, that literally started to come together last night."

Fans online immediately started speculating what the unique announcement could be, with a four-man tournament for the BMF championship mentioned as a possibility.

Saturday's UFC show was the last of the year before the market-leading MMA firm goes on a three-week hiatus. UFC's live events business on the 11th of January as Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas' rematch headlines a UFC Fight Night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The first pay-per-view of 2025 takes place the following week, on the 18th of January, with Islam Makhachev and Armen Tsarukyan's rematch headlining UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles.