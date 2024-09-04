Dana White couldn't hide his excitement Tuesday seeing Yuneisy Duben send her women's flyweight opponent Shannon Clark into the shadow realm in the fourth week of season eight on the Contender Series at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The premise of the Contender Series is to tap into well-known prospects, or unheralded veterans, and determine if any regional fighter is ready for the big leagues in the UFC. Winning alone does not guarantee success, though White has handed out 12 contracts already, this season.

Duben, at least, made it 13 as White leaped out of his Octagonside seat, jumped around the Apex floor in front of GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, and then ran to the fence of the cage to yell: "I love that s***!" at Duben.

Yuneisy Duben's Thunderous Knockout

The shot could be heard around the Apex

Though Shannon Clark was, by far, the favorite amongst bookmakers, her striking looked sloppy on the night as Duben was able to time her with apparent ease, dropping her to the canvas, before finding the kill shot. That shot, a looping right hand over the top, was a strike she sneaked past Clark's guard and thudded onto her defenseless skull. Clark dropped to the floor in an instant, like she had earlier in the fight, but, this time, failed to get up and so the referee waved the bout off.

It was all over, and if you judged the sequence by White's reaction alone, you'd see that it was awesome.

Watch the knockout shot, together with White, right here:

Yuneisy Duben Couldn't Understand Dana White

Though he was excited to tell her she'd earned a deal, she didn't know what he was saying

Though White had only positive things to say to Duben, she couldn't actually understand a word he was saying. "I didn't understand it," she said through a translator, backstage. "I just hugged him."What White was saying, was that she'd done more than enough to earn a full-time contract with the UFC, and that her deal was done. Later, White ran over to media row, to tell GIVEMESPORT and other media that Duben didn't practise strikes during her warm-up. Instead, she was visualizing, over and over, that she'd knock Clark out. On Tuesday, under the bright lights, that's exactly what she did.

Elsewhere on the card Quillan Salkilld defeated Gauge Young and Austin Bashi submitted Dorian Ramos.

Dana White's Contender Series runs every week until October 15.