Dustin Poirier proposed one of the baddest and most fitting ways to earn the next BMF championship title, and, when UFC boss Dana White heard all about it, it sounded like he was all in.

Since Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the inaugural BMF title in 2019, crowning Masvidal as the baddest fighter in the game, there have been numerous instances of athletes in the UFC looking to recreate that status. Conor McGregor has expressed interest in the belt before, and Max Holloway recently won the latest BMF championship for his buzzer-beating Hollywood finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, earlier this year.

Now, Poirier is proposing a wild, four-man, single-night tournament that brings UFC back to its early days. The last-man-standing would be a deserving BMF. When reporters put this to White on Tuesday after the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series, it was a concept he appeared to welcome.

This is All Dustin Poirier's Idea

Poirier wants to compete in a two-fight, single night tournament

During an interview with SiriusXM, the 35-year-old touched on numerous subjects ranging from surgery, whether he'd fight in Lafayette or New Orleans, and how many fights he has left on his UFC deal and in his career. Most interestingly of all, though, was a proposal of his that would bring UFC back to its formative years in which athletes would compete in multiple fights in one night, where the last-man-standing was crowned the champion.

This is Poirier's idea:

A single night

Tournament structure

Featuring four fighters

There'd be two semifinals

And winners progress to the final

The winner in the final would be the new BMF

If that sounds awesome to you, then it's probably because that's exactly what it is. To make it even better, Poirier put forth the four fighters who would ideally compete in the BMF tourney:

Dustin Poirier 30-9 1 NC (15 KOs, 8 subs) Max Holloway 26-7 (12 KOs, 2 subs) Justin Gaethje 25-5 (20 KOs, 1 sub) Dan Hooker 24-12 (11 KOs, 7 subs)

Dana White Responded on Tuesday

It sounded like he thought it was a great idea

White said he had not heard of Poirier's proposal but that did not mean he didn't think it was a great thing to do.

"Sounds fun. Never thought about it, but … I love it."