UFC boss Dana White made a cryptic comment Wednesday regarding "Michael Chandler news" and "Conor McGregor news."

The two fighters have been linked with one another for several years but are yet to trade leather in the Octagon. McGregor and Chandler coached rival teams on The Ultimate Fighter, an MMA show in which the coaches traditionally fight one another in a headline bout at the end of the series.

McGregor was set to make his long-awaited, three-year comeback June 29 at the end of International Fight Week, yet withdrew from the Chandler fight earlier that month citing a broken pinky toe. He has since seemingly recovered from that injury, and has expressed eagerness to fight Chandler in December.

The last White spoke on the matter prior to Wednesday was to say that the fight would take place no sooner than 2025. However, he now appears to have an update.

There is News Regarding Conor McGregor

White will soon make the announcement

Speaking on social media, White announced that there will be an upcoming announcement for news regarding key needle-movers for the MMA behemoth UFC.

"[We've got] Conor news coming up. We got Oliveira news coming up. We've got Chandler news coming up. We've got Max Holloway news coming up. All that good s***, coming soon."

Watch the clip right here:

The News Could be Anything

The news could be McGregor vs Chandler, but it could also mean something else

It would feel like a bit of a rug pull to learn that the UFC's announcement is that Chandler and McGregor are fighting anybody else but each other.

The pair have been using social media to campaign for a spot on the UFC's upcoming schedule, and Chandler has been so hellbent on waiting for McGregor that he has seemingly shunned opportunities to compete against alternative opponents, in favor of the McGregor fight, and payday, as he'd receive pay-per-view points for the 'Red Panty Night,' per a GIVEMESPORT source with knowledge of the situation.

It remains likely that McGregor and Chandler would be fighting, if the news is, indeed, a fight announcement.

White may have told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters earlier this month that "Conor McGregor won't fight this year," yet the Irishman himself says differently — on social media, at least.

"The UFC love and want me for December," McGregor posted Thursday on X mid-month. "I am ready."

Chandler then posted the following on X:

As for the other prospective announcements, Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, has suffered two losses in his last three fights as a win over Beneil Dariush sandwiched defeats to Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. He has long been expected to make his comeback soon, and so this could regard a possible opponent. Oliveira's trainer Diego Lima told AgFight in July that they had their sights on a Makhachev rematch. Whether UFC would book that rematch remains to be seen.