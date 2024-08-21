UFC boss Dana White has made a surprising comment regarding superstar fighter Israel Adesanya's dispute with the company regarding its apparent removal of former heavyweight Francis Ngannou from promo footage.

GIVEMESPORT reported last week, ahead of the UFC 305 starring Adesanya in his title challenge against Dricus du Plessis, that the veteran striker had lambasted the market-leading MMA firm for its apparent treatment in removing Ngannou from footage involving them together with Kamaru Usman as "The Three Kings."

By removing Ngannou from the footage, Adesanya said UFC was "whitewashing" the power-puncher from history.

Following the second episode of Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday, White responded to Adesanya's comment when speaking to reporters at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Dana White Called Israel Adesanya

The UFC boss said he apologized to the fighter

White told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't "disagree with that" criticism from Adesanya.

"If that's true, and that was done, and it was something we produced, then somebody in the company made that decision. Listen, you know me … '[If it was me] I'd say we did it, f*** him, and we did it.' [But] I know nothing about him. Nobody asked me about it. This is the first we're hearing about it."

As White did not feel informed enough to comment further, he later left the press conference and, after finding out more, he said he not only called Adesanya to apologize to him, but provided additional comments to the reporter who asked him the question, Kevin Iole, over the phone.

In his personal website, KevinIole.com, Iole said White told him that an editor thought "that was the right thing to do" and what the UFC "would have wanted."

"I'm in charge of everything production-related, so at the end of the day, the fact that it happened falls on me 100 percent. It's my responsibility and I accept it. Blame me for that. I put them in such a tough spot sometimes saying all this crazy s***, it's hard for them."

White continued: "Whoever was editing it, they thought that was the right decision and did what they thought I wanted."

White then said that it is not what he would have wanted, and he would not have "authorized that" kind of edit. "That's on me," he added. "Totally on me. I already called Israel Adesanya and apologized for it."

Life Moves on For Two of The Three Kings

Adesanya said he's not leaving the UFC to retire, and Ngannou returns to MMA this year

While Adesanya contemplates life as a contender rather than a champion, having lost when challenging UFC middleweight ruler Dricus du Plessis for the 185-pound belt Saturday in Perth, Australia, Ngannou returns to mixed martial arts after a two-fight foray in boxing.

Ngannou left UFC on January, 2023, despite an incredible record as a heavyweight fighter, and champion, and a possible super-fight with all-time great Jon Jones. Instead, Ngannou bet on himself in boxing, dropped Tyson Fury but lost, and then suffered a brutal defeat to Anthony Joshua — making tens of millions of dollars in the process.

Ngannou returns to MMA on October 19 in a Professional Fighters League (PFL) super-fight against the PFL MMA top heavyweight Renan Ferreira. It will be Ngannou's first MMA bout since leaving UFC.