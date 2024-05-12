Highlights The gate for UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, has already surpassed $20 million, setting a new record.

Dana White confirmed the news while also clapping back at Stephen Espinoza, who doubted UFC's ability to draw over $20 million.

Conor McGregor, aka 'Money Mac,' has already solidified his status as a box-office sensation, leading the UFC to yet another massive gate.

Dana White has announced that the gate for UFC 303, headlined by the return of Conor McGregor, has already become the highest gate in UFC history.

White confirmed the news during the UFC St Louis press conference, with the headline bout at UFC 303, Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler, already generating more than $20 million in ticket sales: "Yeah, it's already way over 20 million."

White would then brutally snap back at former Showtime Boxing president, Stephen Espinoza, who had previously taken jabs at the UFC's inability to draw more than $20 million last September: "Who gives a flying f*** what Espinoza thinks? Where is Espinoza? Who gives a s***?"

Conor McGregor Makes His UFC Return

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in Las Vegas was announced last month, with his return opponent being Michael 'Iron' Chandler in a welterweight bout.

The inaugural UFC dual-division champion hasn't fought in nearly three years. His last fight was a doctor's stoppage loss to heated rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, where the Irishman's leg grotesquely snapped, sidelining him for essentially 36 months.

His opponent, Michael Chandler, joined the UFC in 2020 and has been a human highlight-reel ever since. In four of his five UFC fights so far, the American has been awarded with either the Fight of the Night or the Performance of the Night bonus.

The two had been coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC's reality TV show, which was aired last year. As is tradition, the two will finally fight on the 29th of June at UFC 303.

Money Mac Continues to be a Lights-Out Draw

With this news, Conor McGregor furthers his reputation as 'Money Mac' and as a box-office megastar for the UFC. The Notorious One already holds the top spot for the previous highest gate in UFC history, with his iconic performance at UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez, where he captured the UFC Lightweight Championship to become the first dual-division champion, raking in a massive $17.7 million.

Related UFC Legend Khabib Reportedly Owes $3m to Russian Government Khabib Nurmagomedov has also seen his bank accounts frozen, according to the same reports.

He also held the second and fourth spot on that list, with his bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 bringing in over $17 million and $15 million respectively.

UFC's Recent Gates Have Been Huge

The UFC has been on a roll since the turn of the year in terms of gates. UFC 299 in March produced a gate of $12.4 million, which was eclipsed just last month by UFC's landmark 300th event, UFC 300, bringing in just over $16.5 million.

While the UFC may have only just broken their $20 million gate duct, it would appear that with their recent staggering growth and box-office pull, the gates will keep on rising far beyond that sum.

Other marquee match-ups scheduled for UFC 303 include Jamahal Hill v Khalil Rountree Jr. in the light heavyweight division and the women's bantamweight bout between Mayra Bueno Silva v Macy Chiasson.