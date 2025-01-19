On Saturday, the 18th of January, Islam Makhachev became the only fighter in the history of the UFC lightweight division to defend the title four times. The dominant Russian made very quick work of #10 ranked contender Renato Moicano, who stepped up on just a day's notice to fight for the title following Arman Tsarukyan's back injury which forced him to withdraw from the fight just hours before the official weigh-ins.

Makhachev's latest successful title defence now means that he has surpassed his good friend, coach, and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov in terms of title defences, and while many MMA fans will still put the lightweight GOAT status on 'The Eagle,' UFC president Dana White now has a differing opinion following UFC 311.

Related 10 Best Lightweights in UFC History [Ranked] The 10 best lightweights in UFC history have been named and ranked - in order by GIVEMESPORT.

Dana White Names Islam Makhachev UFC Lightweight GOAT

White now holds Makhachev above legendary names such as Khabib, BJ Penn, and Charles Oliveira

UFC president Dana White has officially given Islam Makhachev lightweight GOAT status. At the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, White claimed that Makhachev is "100 percent" the greatest lightweight the UFC has ever seen and, even somewhat shockingly, also named the Russian as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, ahead of Jon Jones.