Dana White revealed in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored who he believed to be the most dangerous fighter in the UFC right now.

The CEO of the UFC sat down with Piers Morgan, who asked him during the conversation about whom, in his opinion, would be the most dangerous and his responses were interesting.

White started by saying: "Jon Jones is the best ever, the best of all the time, but we have tonnes of guys that are [dangerous]."

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion and is rightly considered to be one of the greatest as he holds the record for the most title defences, the most wins, and the longest win streak in the light heavyweight division.

White went on to add further names to the conversation as he continued: "Islam [Makhachev], who is now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

Makhachev is the current UFC lightweight champion, but there have also been reports in recent days that he is toying with the idea of moving up a weight class in search of a second world title.

Dana White's most dangerous fighters in the UFC Fighter Professional record Jon Jones 28-1 (1 no contest) Islam Makhachev 27-1 Ilia Topuria 16-0 Max Holloway 26-8

Showing how seemingly tough it was to settle on a single fighter, White stated that Ilia Topuria is 'one of the best of all time.' Topuria was the first Georgian fighter to win a UFC championship, as he holds the featherweight championship and finds himself number four in the pound-for-pound rankings right now.