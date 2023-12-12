Highlights Dana White is a savvy businessman who revolutionized the UFC and turned it into a global force to be reckoned with.

His purchase of the UFC at a small cost and his vision for proper promotion and financial backing played a crucial role in its success.

White's work with fighters like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor helped elevate the UFC's popularity and global appeal.

Over the 30-year history of the UFC, names like Royce Gracie, Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey or Jon Jones might be confused as the face of the biggest fight promotion in the world, but for those paying attention, there’s one name that is a constant when it comes to UFC: Dana White. Though he may seem like a shoot-from-the-hip style kingpin, White is an extremely savvy business man who has plowed through barriers to bring MMA, specifically the UFC, to heights that seemed like a pipe dream just a few decades earlier.

While boxing was polishing its crown for the last 100+ years as the premiere combat sport, MMA found space to grow and become a worldwide entity. MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world and has approached the level of football in terms of global reach. With champions spanning from Canada to China and everywhere in-between, the UFC is no longer boxing’s little sibling, but a force to be recognized, and a huge reason for this is simply down to a former cardio boxing trainer from Massachusetts.

Dana White - a profile

Starting as a trainer in a small boxing gym in Boston, White quickly found his calling when he hopped on a plane and moved to the fight capital of the world, better known as Las Vegas. While in the desert learning about grappling to go along with his love for striking, White came across two young killers by the name of Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell whom he would start to manage. At this time, the UFC was a lost cause, but White had a vision of what the promotion could be with the proper promotional techniques and financial backing.

With the UFC brand crumbling, the crafty business man saw an opportunity to buy the UFC at a small cost. White reconnected with old friends from his youth, Lorenzo and Frank Ferttita, co-founders of Station Casinos. The Fertitta’s were convinced by White about the UFC’s potential and eventually bought it for $2 million in 2001. Following the bargain buy, White was installed as the UFC president and immediately became the face of the company.

Dana White net worth

Dana White: $20 million annual salary, $360 million earned in 2023 from WWE merger

Following the UFC merging with fellow combat sports entity WWE to form TKO Group, White has been now bumped to CEO of the UFC. We can expect his current $20 million annual salary to get a nice bump as well, with the UFC continuing to grow, and the fighting promotion effectively monopolising MMA in a way that no-one has ever seen before.

According to SportsKeeda, Dana White is now worth over $500 million. Most of this can directly be attributed to his gigantic takeaway from the 2016 sale. As the UFC president and a minority owner (9%), White garnered $360 million with the company change-over to WME-IMG, a merger which could also see the UFC continue to rise to unprecedented levels of success.

Tough start to life in the UFC

Early on, there were many valleys and growing pains for the young execs. MMA was non-existent to the public because of its lack of presence on cable TV which was suffocating the fighters' potential to be properly marketed. No network would touch the UFC because of the negative stigma of barbarism and brutality attached to cage-fighting at the time.

In the early days of MMA, fans would have to rent VHS tapes to see fights after the fact. It wasn’t until Spike TV took a chance on the forbidden programming that MMA started to popularize. Reality TV was the hot thing back in the early 2000s, so the UFC decided to shine a camera on a bunch of fighters living and training together for six weeks.

Dana White's big breakthrough

Dana White launched The Ultimate Fighter in 2005

A major step to winning over the public’s opinion and globalizing the UFC brand was the very first season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality show. It’s 2005, the Fertittas and White are on their last leg to make the UFC work as they were $40MIL in the hole. Incredibly, the TUF season one finale between main event fighters Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar, considered one of the greatest UFC fights of all-time, delivered in a big way by becoming the most viewed UFC event to date.

Returning to live TV for the first time since 2002, this turned out to be the greatest fight in UFC history, which ignited future seasons of TUF, and more importantly, a platform for fighters to show their personalities and martial arts skills to the masses.

Once the Spike TV deal was coming to an end, the UFC gladly shook hands with FOX Sports to close on a 7-year $750MIL broadcast deal that would take the UFC and its fighters like Rousey and McGregor to great new heights. FOX Sports’ reach – combined with the rapidly improved digital technology – made UFC content much more accessible for fans to be able to up to date. Dana White has only spoken glowingly about their time with FOX.

Dana White and the rise of the UFC

Besides TUF, White has developed massive combat sports stars that have global appeal. It’s foggy when trying to remember the UFC stars of the 90s, but following White entering the fold, Chuck “Iceman” Liddell and Tito “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz were born. Throw Randy “The Natural” Couture in the mix and the UFC started seeing record setting pay-per-view numbers.

Read more: Dana White's incredible physique change after fasting for 86 hours

Once it was time for the stars of the early 2000s to pass the torch, enter Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre and Jon Jones. Though these three tremendous fighters aren’t known for their trash talking ability, their skill and expression of martial arts was what kept the hardcore MMA fan’s eyes glued to the screen while the UFC brand was slowly but surely broadening.

Dana White's main superstars

Dana White's work with Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey

Now we enter the early 2010s, and everything that White had hoped for with TV deals and superstars has come to fruition. Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor were put in positions to succeed by the UFC's senior figures, and they did exactly that. Not only did Rousey bring in a whole new audience to the UFC, but her attitude and quick fights made her a must-watch commodity. Ironically, in a now infamous TMZ quote, White boldly stated that women would “never” fight in the UFC. Today, he will gladly admit that he was wrong about that one, as Ronda Rousey is a household name in the world of sports.

Though Rousey’s title reign was elite, it ended abruptly in November of 2015 against a skilled striker in Holly Holm. The event was massive. At the time, it was a record-setting night for attendance with over 56,000 fans showing up. The following month would have Conor McGregor setting the world on fire by beating José Aldo to become the world’s biggest combat sports star. With a nudge here and a nudge there by master promoter Dana White, McGregor’s career skyrocketed, culminating with a historic event in New York City.

Dana White's expansion to New York

It was a tough fight to get MMA legalized in certain states across America, despite the constant education of cage-fighting, especially in the state of New York. There were many naysayers about the sport along the way, including former Senator John McCain, who labeled Mixed Martial Arts as ‘human cockfighting’, a moniker that would stick to MMA like hot glue till 2016 when the sport finally became fully legalized in New York.

There’s no direct correlation to Conor McGregor’s star power in helping to lift the MMA ban in New York, but it’s hard to argue against his influence either given his prominence in the top ten UFC pay-per-views of all-time. In 2016 the entire sports world was all in on the “Notorious” one. His impact in combat sports is still felt years later.

So UFC 205 happens and is a major success across the board. The viewership numbers cracked a whooping 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. White is also very proud of another record as UFC 205 crushed the previous Madison Square Garden live gate record of $11M (Lewis-Holyfield, 1999) with a $17.7M gate of their own.

Career earnings and investments

Invezz.com reported that White brings in $20M annually for his role as UFC president and frontman. White loves his position in the company. He is not shy about being in the public eye as he willfully fields questions from reporters on a weekly basis. After the $4 billion UFC sale from ZUFFA (the Ferttita brothers) to WMG-IMG (Ari Emmanuel) was completed in July 2016, the White admitted that he isn’t retiring anytime soon despite the generational wealth accrued.

White is still driven to put on big fights and chase financial records. In 2018, White and company produced the biggest MMA pay-per-view event of all-time (UFC 229, 2.4 million buys), it was another major leap forward as the UFC and ESPN closed on a seven-year broadcast deal worth $2.1 billion. This deal made the UFC a digital sports league by cutting the cable, which is fitting, considering the UFC trends high in viewership among 18-34-year olds.

Month Year Dana White Career Highlights January 2001 Fertitta brothers buy UFC for $2MIL April 2005 The Ultimate Fighter 1 sets UFC viewership record September 2009 The Ultimate Fighter 10 breaks Spike TV viewership record July 2016 UFC sells for $4.025 billion to WME-IMG November 2016 UFC 205 is the highest gate in MSG history at $17.7MIL August 2017 Maywether-McGregor draws 4.3 million pay-per-view buys October 2018 UFC 229: most pay-per-view buys in MMA history at 2.4 million January 2019 Signed seven-year/ $2.1 billion broadcast deal with ESPN May 2020 First live sports programming to return during the height of COVID-19 Quarter 1 2023 UFC earns $306MIL in reported revenue, 18% increase from Q1 2022 September 2023 UFC and WWE form joint company TKO Group

Dana White endorsements and projects

Dana White launches Power Slap in 2023

While White may seem to have his hands full with the UFC, he has poured a lot of time into his Power Slap league. A product that has received mixed reviews because of the lack of defense and high knockout rate, White remains adamant about the huge social media statistics Power Slap pulls in. The next historic event on the horizon for White and the UFC will be 2024’s UFC 300. You can count on White to make it his duty to put together a memorable card like UFC 100 and UFC 200 before it.

White has been doing serious business with flavored whiskey company Howler Head. Though he does not own the company, White is a brand-partner with the Kentucky spirit. The whiskey is highly-promoted by the UFC and can be seen on fight night broadcasts.White has also expanded ways to grow his brand and the UFC’s talent pool through shows like The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White’s Looking For A Fight and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWCS). UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the most recent superstar to come out of DWCS.