The UFC is set to kick off its 2025 pay-per-view schedule at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday night with UFC 311, where lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event. In the evening's co-headliner, Merab Dvalishvili seeks to turn back the challenge of the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

However, due to the ongoing wildfires in California, UFC president Dana White has admitted that the UFC already has plans in place to relocate the pay-per-view event if safety concerns make it too dangerous to proceed as planned. The Inuit Dome has already seen multiple events postponed for the same reason.

While it's not too challenging to move concerts and NHL games to alternative dates, a card full of high-level mixed martial arts prize fights is a lot more difficult to reschedule, given that competitors have been training for months to peak at Saturday's show.