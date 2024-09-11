UFC boss Dana White is offering a cash incentive to watch the UFC Noche event Saturday at The Sphere in Las Vegas on ESPN pay-per-view, as there will be a $25,000 reward for a UFC fan who correctly identifies Easter Eggs hidden by film directors within the moving images for the one-of-a-kind show at a state-of-the-art venue.

White made the claim Tuesday to GIVEMESPORT and other media at the Apex in Las Vegas, after the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series.

The Combat Sports Equivalent of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

'We'll give you $25,000'

White has long told GIVEMESPORT that the UFC Noche show will be "the baddest live sports event of all time." He also told us that the company has already spent well over $20 million on production alone to make sure everything is rendered so that it broadcasts clearly on computer screens that span the size of three football fields at 160,000 square feet.

Little is known regarding the content that UFC will be displaying before and after each of the fights on the historic, 10-bout card. However, White did share some details with us — including a cash prize for one UFC fan.

"The fight will live inside this world, and the world will evolve while the fights are going on, but it will be very subtle," said White. "Clouds will move, fires will burn, birds will fly, whatever the hell is going on in that world at that time — and it will slowly evolve during the fight."

"There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films. And we’re working it out with legal right now, but what I want do: if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, we’ll give you $25,000."

UFC Noche is a 10-Bout Card

Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili headlines the event

Here is the 10-bout fight card in full:

Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili — UFC bantamweight championship

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko — women's flyweight championship

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes — featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics — lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode Osbourne — flyweight

Irena Aldana vs Norma Dumont — women's bantamweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Manuel Torres — lightweight

Yazmkin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza — women's strawweight

Edgar Chairez vs Joshua Van — flyweight

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aori Qileng — bantamweight

​​​​​​​The fights air on ESPN+ and ESPN pay-per-view.