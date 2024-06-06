Highlights Dana White has finally broken his silence on Conor McGregor's partying antics just weeks away from his UFC 303 fight vs Michael Chandler.

McGregor was filmed in the early hours partying in his native Ireland alongside his wife, despite the fact he's fighting in a few weeks' time.

White has compared the UFC fighter to boxing legend Muhammad Ali when it comes to mental welfare.

UFC 303 is a little over three weeks away, and it also marks the comeback of fan-favourite and mixed martial arts legend Conor McGregor, who will take on Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated main event.

The Irishman is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in three years in Las Vegas on the 29th of June, but by the looks of things, he hasn’t let fight camp get in the way of having a good time.

Conor McGregor's Partying Antics

Despite having a fight on the 29th of June, McGregor hasn't stopped the partying

Last week he posted several videos of him and his partner, Dee Devlin, partying at his Dublin bar until the early hours of the morning, prompting fans to speculate whether he is taking this fight seriously.

Dana White, CEO and president of the UFC, has since given his opinion about this situation and bizarrely compared ‘The Notorious’ to boxing great Muhammad Ali.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night at UFC 303, it would be 1,085 days since Conor McGregor's last fight.

Dana White on Conor McGregor's Behaviour

White has compared McGregor to Muhammad Ali

When being asked on the Flagrant Podcast whether these videos were purely a marketing strategy, White replied: “I honestly don’t know.

“I will tell you this, and I never like to compare people to Muhammed Ali because he is like the best, but I don’t give a f*** what anybody says, Ali and Conor are both level when it comes to mental warfare. They are the two best of all time when it comes to mental warfare.”

These concerns have only increased further following the postponement of their press conference earlier this week, with fans only being notified of this hours before it was due to start.

The UFC did release a statement following the cancellation, albeit rather vague, saying: “The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologise to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately."

The Irishman later took to social media himself to reassure fans and indicate that the fight is still going ahead, tweeting: “In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologise to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Related Conor McGregor's Physique Weeks Out From Michael Chandler Fight Conor McGregor has posted an image of his current physique ahead of UFC 303, but he appears to be on a hospital bed.

If the fight does indeed go ahead as planned, both fighters will be looking to bounce back from losses to Dustin Poirier after taking some time away from the sport. McGregor last fought in July 2021, sustaining a leg break against the American, before going on to film the high-profile movie, Roundhouse. As for ‘Iron Mike’, he last fought at UFC 281 in November 2022 against Diamond, making it just over 19 months since he last stepped inside the Octagon, making this a very intriguing battle.