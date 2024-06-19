Highlights Dana White is uncertain about Conor McGregor stepping foot in the Octagon for one more fight.

The UFC boss also spoke about Jon Jones and whether he'll fight again.

Jones might return sooner than expected, hinted White.

UFC boss Dana White has provided an update on whether superstar MMA fighters Jon Jones and Conor McGregor will fight again, or not.

Jones hasn't competed since a 2023 fight in which he entered the Octagon after a three-year layoff, against feared heavyweight Ciryl Gane, only to walk through the Frenchman with ease like a hot knife through butter — a destructive, first-round finish. McGregor, meanwhile, overcame a horror leg break in his last fight — a doctor's stoppage against Dustin Poirier in 2021 — to book himself an International Fight Week bout against Michael Chandler, only for injury to once again compromise his fighting ability. And so that fight, which was due to take place June 29, got canned.

White gave away little, and it's now unclear if either fighter will ever step foot in the Octagon for one final event.

Related Dana White Vows to Change Way he Promotes Conor McGregor After UFC 303 UFC president Dana White has admitted he has to deal with Conor McGregor differently now than what he used to, even more so after UFC 303.

Dana White Unsure if Jon Jones or Conor McGregor Fight Again

Jones and McGregor are two of the best-known mixed martial artists of all time

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, White cited McGregor's age, and net worth, as possible reasons why he can't quite be lured back to the Octagon.

"Conor's going to be 36 in July, and he's got plenty of money and I don't ever look at it or think guys like that, Jon Jones; maybe he’ll fight again. Maybe he won’t. Conor McGregor; maybe he’ll fight again. Maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level, whether you'll see them again."

Watch the clip right here:

White elaborated on Jones elsewhere on the show, saying that fight fans can expect to see him later this year. Jones is "doing well," White told Rome. "We’ll see him soon. We’ll either see him in the summer or the fall."

It was long expected that Jones would return in November for a super-fight against former heavyweight ruler Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden. Per White, we may see Jones compete sooner, rather than later.

Conor McGregor's Future Appears Uncertain

We just don't know if McGregor will fight again

As injury ruled McGregor out from fighting June 29 against Michael Chandler, and with no official announcement as to when the Irishman might be fighting fit once again, it's natural to feel scepticism as to whether the fight date will be rearranged, or just canceled entirely.

McGregor has two fights left on his UFC deal, unless he signs a contract extension. Had he fought Chandler, then he'd be one fight away from free agency.