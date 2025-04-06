Daniel Frunza suffered one of the most stomach-churning injuries as he looked like he went a few rounds with a rogue hedge-trimmer rather than Rhys McKee, who defeated him after one full round of action at the UFC on ESPN: Emmett vs Murphy event, which took place on Saturday, the 5th of April, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was, perhaps, a bit of a personal fight for McKee, as the Northern Irishman had fought in the UFC for a two-bout stint in 2020, but was ground-and-pound into a brutal, first-round loss by Khamzat Chimaev, before losing a decision to Alex Morono just months later. He then returned to feeder-league Cage Warriors, won three fights in a row, and was re-called into the UFC, but, again, lost two UFC bouts in a row.

McKee did something extraordinary this weekend — he won in the UFC Octagon. However, the headlines may not be solely about how he halted his losing skid, and, instead, they might focus on the gruesome facial damage that his opponent, Frunza, suffered.

Rhys McKee and Daniel Frunza's professional MMA records (as of 01/04/25) Rhys McKee Daniel Frunza Fights 21 12 Wins 14 9 Losses 6 3 Draws 1 0

Rhys McKee Pulverized Daniel Frunza

Northern Irish fighter left his UFC opponent looking like he lost a fight with a hedge-trimmer