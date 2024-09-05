UFC CEO Dana White had high expectations for the 306 pay-per-view event on the 14th of September. However, he has recently gone back on his comments about Noche UFC, with reduced projections for the event.

As reported by Kevin Iole, Dana White now expects the gate to bring in $21 million on Mexican Independence Day. However, this is a significantly reduced figure from what White had previously estimated. Just a number of weeks ago, in early August, Dana White stated that UFC 306's live gate was being predicted at "anywhere from $25 to $27 million," a difference of at least $4 million in the space of a month.

A $21 million gate would still be record-breaking for the MMA company, however, it is a significantly reduced figure than the one previously stated by White. The UFC CEO has also mentioned that the event taking place at the Sphere in Las Vegas was an expensive event to run. It has been reported that the UFC have spent $20 million on production costs alone for the event in mid-September.

UFC 306 Tickets Going Unsold

Over 1,000 tickets are still available for the UFC PPV event

In an event headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, tickets are still largely available for MMA fans just over a week out from the event. It is understood that there are currently over 1,000 tickets available for purchase for the event, which is likely to be a contributing factor to White's reduced estimation. In order to encourage fans to purchase tickets to the event, prices have been reduced. On the 9th of August, the lowest price for an entry ticket with a full view of the MMA cage and Sphere screen was $1,657.50. However, as of now, fans can get tickets for UFC 306 at $907.50.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dana White is now predicting a live gate of $21m for UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Another influencing factor for the lack of ticket sales for the UFC event is competition for the attention of combat sports fans. On the same night, super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez will take on Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena, just two miles away from the Sphere. Tickets for the boxing event are also still available. However, fans can pick up tickets for the event for $409.

What Will UFC 306 Look Like?

Dana White has given an indication into what fans can expect from the show at the Sphere

In terms of what the Sphere may look like on fight night, Dana White has provided some information regarding what fans can expect from UFC 306. In a conversation with Pat McAfee, White explained: "When the show starts, we're going to have the prelims. Then, we're going to tell throughout the rest of the night, the history of combat in Mexico, from the beginning of time and into the future. So the first fight of the night will start at the beginning of time, the main event will be the future of Mexico."

UFC 306 main card (as of 05/09/24) Weight class Fight Bantamweight Sean O'Malley (c) vs Merab Dvalishvili Women's flyweight Alexa Grasso (c) vs Valentina Shevchenko Featherweight Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes Lightweight Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics Flyweight Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode' Osbourne

UFC 306 will be the first-ever live sporting event to take place in the Sphere, as well as the first live televised event available for fans watching at home.