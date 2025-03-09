Footage has emerged of the moment that UFC CEO Dana White found out that Alex Pereira was no longer the company's light heavyweight champion - and the looks on his face spoke volumes.

Since winning the gold at UFC 295 in November 2023, the Brazilian striker has become one of the most popular fighters in the entire promotion. Winning each of his three title defences via knockout, 'Poatan' was looking to make it four straight against dangerous Russian grappler Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The fight itself was widely expected to be a battle of Pereira's striking against Ankalaev's wrestling, but the challenger quickly ripped up that script by choosing to stand with one of the more feared knockout artists in the UFC. He got off to a rough start, losing the first round on all three of the judges' scorecards.

However, after rocking Pereira with a sharp combination in the second, Ankalaev never looked back. According to the official cards, he won rounds two, three and four unanimously. Although he didn't know it at the time, Pereira likely needed a stoppage in the fifth round to have any hope of retaining his title - but it never came.

Pereira's stardom was summed up at the start of the fight when the veteran voice of the UFC introduced him as 'The One, The Only Alex Pereira' before the fight - an honour that has previously only been bestowed upon Octagon legends Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

Dana White Would Likely Have Preferred a Pereira Win at UFC 313

The Brazilian is arguably the biggest active star in the UFC