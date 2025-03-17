Callum Walsh scored another devastating knockout win in a boxing ring on Sunday, the 16th of March, and UFC boss Dana White was one of many onlookers who looked impressed while ringside at the Madison Square Theater in New York City.

Almost all of Walsh's fights have aired on White's streaming network, UFC Fight Pass, often atop boxing cards built by 360 Promotions founder Tom Loeffler, a longtime combat sports exec earmarked by White as the sport's best matchmaker. Now, with White's anticipated introduction to boxing through his alliance with Turki Alalshikh there is speculation within the industry regarding the type of talent this league will showcase. With fists as dynamite as Walsh's, his inclusion would no doubt carry weight.

Callum Walsh Returned First-Round Finish on St. Patrick's Day

Dana White congratulated Walsh at ringside