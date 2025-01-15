Over the last few days, Khabib Nurmagomedov's removal from a Frontier Airlines flight has dominated MMA news, and many fighters and people involved in the sport have reacted to the incident and have come out in support of the Russian former UFC lightweight champion.

The latest person to react to the controversial incident which has taken both the MMA world and social media by storm is Khabib's old boss, UFC president Dana White. During an appearance on 'Pardon My Take,' White reacted to the viral incident, and as expected, came out in support of his former fighter while also taking a dig at Frontier Airlines.

Dana White Reacts To Khabib's Frontier Airlines Removal