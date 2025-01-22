UFC President and CEO, Dana White, has expressed his strong feelings towards Frontier Airlines once more in the wake of former lightweight world champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, being kicked off a flight by the airline.

Through viral footage shared on social media, Khabib was seen to be getting removed from a flight on the American airline earlier this month after getting into a verbal disagreement with a flight attendant over sitting in an emergency exit row. Due to not complying with the airline's request to move from his seat, the retired MMA star was escorted off the plane which was departing from Las Vegas and headed to San Francisco.

On Wednesday, White took to his official Instagram account to hit out at Frontier Airlines by sharing on his story news about the airline being voted the worst of its kind in 2024. The UFC boss captioned the story by writing: "Wall Street Journal says Frontier is the worst airline, Khabib Nurmagomedov agrees,” and tagging the official accounts of both the airline and fighter.

What Happened With Khabib & Frontier Airlines

The Russian was eventually escorted off the plane

Khabib was told to move from his exit row seat due to him supposedly not being fluent in English, despite him clarifying he can speak the language to a good standard. Federal Aviation Administration rules state that anyone sitting in an exit row on a flight departing from the United States must be able to speak fluent English and Frontier Airlines argues that Khabib refused to speak up when asked if he would assist in the event of an emergency.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's professional MMA record (as of 22/01/25) 29 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

Last week, White lambasted Frontier Airlines for adopting the FAA policy, as he mentioned on the Pardon My Take podcast that the airline would be better off with the former champion placed in the exit row. He commented: "That’s how dumb they are at Frontier Airlines. If there’s anybody you want in that position, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov."