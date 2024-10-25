UFC boss Dana White has finally reacted to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's massive win in rival fight firm PFL MMA.

Ngannou blasted past PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira with ease, taking him to the ground and beating him with punches, knocking him out in the very first round. The bout headlined PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants — an October 19 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Thunderous puncher Ngannou entered the PFL MMA having left the UFC as its heavyweight king, vanquishing Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Stipe Miocic, among others. He is one of the few to leave UFC on his terms. Now, speaking at a Power Slap event in Abu Dhabi, ahead of UFC 308 on Saturday, White has had his say on Ngannou's first win since his UFC days.

Related The Real Reason Why Oleksandr Usyk Wanted Boxing Rival Tyson Fury's Autograph The reason Usyk asked for Tyson Fury's autograph at their press conference was so wholesome.

Dana White Reacts to Francis Ngannou's KO Win

White said

On Ferreira, White said his performance was better than PFL boss Donn Davis', who featured in an interview with MMA Fighting, giving an awkward response when asked for his favorite MMA fight.

The remain calls from fans and media alike for a coming together of UFC and PFL, for a super-fight involving one of the MMA GOATs Jon Jones and PFL superstar Ngannou. White, though, still believes a fight against Tom Aspinall is the bigger one to make if and when Jones gets past November opponent Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"I think fans are dreaming about Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. That’s the fight I think they’re dreaming about."

Aspinall is a bona fide star already in MMA, and holds the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The way he's been fighting, and winning, it's no foregone conclusion that Jones would beat him.

"I think that if Stipe wins the fight, or that Jones wins the fight, the way that both of those guys are wired, I think they fight Aspinall," White said. "I think that Stipe and Jon, whoever wins, should give Aspinall the same opportunity they had."

Back on Ngannou, White later dropped a bombshell that he wanted to cut Ngannou from the UFC roster when he suffered two losses in succession, to Miocic and Derrick Lewis. Ngannou left UFC on a seven-fight win streak.

"I was going to cut Francis when he lost two in a row. I was going to cut him."

He said: "Somebody around here begged me not to do it. So it wouldn’t have mattered to me, one way or the other. There’s a much deeper story to this whole thing, and he would have made more money if he stayed in the UFC.”