Highlights The UFC president has been one of Ngannou's most vocal critics since his switch to boxing.

White did not watch the fight live but was not surprised by Joshua's victory.

White feels Tyson Fury took shortcuts in preparing to face Ngannou last October.

UFC president Dana White has shared his reaction to Francis Ngannou's brutal second-round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua - and also taken a swipe at lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The working relationship between White and Ngannou ended sourly when 'The Predator' opted to leave the UFC last year. Ngannou reportedly turned down a new UFC contract and a lucrative showdown with Jon Jones to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a professional boxer and he and White have regularly exchanged taunts via the media ever since.

The 54-year-old UFC boss infamously referred to Ngannou's debut boxing bout with Fury as 'a gimmick fight', insisting that he had no interest in the October 2023 clash. To his credit, though, the heavy-handed Cameroonian produced a performance of real substance against 'The Gypsy King' - and even knocked his opponent down in the third round. Although he went on to lose the contest on points, Ngannou demonstrated to the world that he had plenty of potential as a boxer and was rewarded for his efforts with a clash against former two-time world champion Joshua.

Dana White Does Not Think Ngannou Will Make It as a Professional Boxer

'The Predator' is Now 0-2 in the Ring

Ngannou, however, never threatened to be competitive in Friday's contest at Kingdom Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as 'AJ' floored his opponent on two occasions before knocking the ex-UFC heavyweight titleholder out cold. White - who has been outspoken about his dislike of crossover fights in the past - was not surprised by the outcome.

Related Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou in Second Round The former heavyweight champion secured the best knockout of his career.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference for UFC 299, White admitted that he had not watched the bout live, but had caught up with the highlights afterwards. The UFC chief went on to explain that he felt Ngannou had been given too much credit for his performance against Fury, suggesting the 37-year-old would have had a far harder night if the WBC heavyweight champion had taken the bout seriously.

Video: White Takes Swipe at Tyson Fury Over Preparations For Ngannou Bout

Fury Accused of Taking Shortcuts

"I saw it on social media [Joshua's knockout of Ngannou]. If Fury trained for the [Ngannou] fight and didn't show up and look like he ate Tyson Fury, that's probably the way that fight would've ended too. You know how I feel about crossovers, that’s how they end, just like that!"

Although the door seems firmly shut on a return to the UFC, Ngannou is widely expected to return to MMA for his next bout. The 20-fight veteran of the cage signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League last year and is slated to meet Brazilian heavyweight Renan Ferreira before the end of 2024. However, Ngannou insisted after his defeat to Joshua that was 'absolutely not done' with boxing and intends to resume his newly-adopted career as soon as he is able.