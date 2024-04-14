Highlights The BMF title represents elite fighters who take risks, like Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje in their historic UFC 300 battle.

UFC 300 did not disappoint. With eight finishes on the card, a legendary title defense, and one of the most insane knockouts in combat sports history, yeah, it did not disappoint. The CEO of the UFC, Dana White, even posted a pay-per-view finish on his Instagram for the first time – that’s how excited he was about the ending of the BMF title fight.

The clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway for the 'Baddest Mother F*****' title was automatic as the people’s main event when it was first announced. Both fighters are fan-favorites and never put out bad performances. What unfolded at UFC 300 was unreal and even White was left flabbergasted with the result.

History of BMF Title

From Jorge Masvidal to Max Holloway, the BMF was made for fearless fighters

In 2019, the UFC invented a title that is a representation of not just an elite fighter, but a fighter that doesn’t play things completely safe. The first inaugural BMF fight was between two MMA icons in Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. The fight was a huge success and away we went. The next BMF fight would take place four years later, when Dustin Poirier would rematch Gaethje. After getting knocked out five years earlier, the latter was dead set on evening the score. He did just that with a scorching head kick knockout.

UFC 300: Max Holloway v Justin Gaethje

The BMF title returned as a centerpiece for a massive event

Close

White has always rewarded fighters who put it on the line and go for broke even if they’re ahead on the scorecards. Actually, his Dana White’s Contender Series is a platform to see if young fighters can earn a UFC contract, but if, and only if, they put on a great show.

Holloway and Gaethje are far from trying to make the roster, though, these legends have made a career off of spectacular wars. At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, White was glowing with excitement after what went down an hour prior. Unprompted, White spilled his happiness on the mic about how he felt about the instant classic that was the BMF title fight between “Blessed” and “The Highlight.”

"When we created the BMF, tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for. And there should be a picture of that fight in the f****** dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible."

"I don’t know if this happened to you guys, but that fight sucked the life out of everybody tonight. The next two fights it was like everybody was sitting there dead. People always ask me what do I do: I sell holy s*** moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy s*** moment of all time!

"If you were in a bar, if you were at home, there’s no bigger holy s*** than that! That’s why Max Holloway is beloved – and Gaethje! How many times do you see a fight, and you know he’s winning, they click the 10-second thing and the guy puts his hands up, and they just run around, uh huh, [Max] got the fight won, and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous fighters in the f****** business, and he says ‘let's do this’ and they both f****** oblige. One-second left and a knockout just like that. That’s like movie s***! It’s the Fight of The Year."