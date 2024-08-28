UFC boss Dana White has never been shy about speaking his mind. His strong-headed approach to business has made the UFC a household name in 2024. However, this same no-holds-barred style in public forums has made his press conferences a constant must-watch.

Following last week’s Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC’s front-man unleashed one of his most epic moments while addressing a question regarding top UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili, who posted on social media a cut he suffered while training. White went off in on a 70-second rant:

In this week's edition of the Contender Series, and after another questionable social media post from Dvalisvili, White spoke once again.

Dana White on Merab Dvalishvili

The cut saga continues

Once White’s comments hit the internet, the Georgian fighter posted from the gym and assured fans that the cut would not affect his plans of becoming a UFC champion at UFC 306:

UFC champion Sean O’Malley - the person most affected by this situation - took to social media when the news made its way to his attention. ‘Suga Sean’ didn’t hold back from speaking his mind:

Fast-forward to today, Dvalishvili has once again taken to social media to post about his cut. This time he’s playing doctor with his sutures:

Dana White on Merab Dvalishvili Part Two

The UFC boss was ready to field questions about Merab once again

Last week, White eviscerated Merab for posting his injury online, saying that as many problems as boxing has, those types of secrets never leave the gym. White knew a question surrounding Merab’s less than qualified suture removal was headed his way, saying, sarcastically, in the DWCS Week 3 post-fight presser, "Isn't he awesome?"

"I think he's just f****** with me, to be honest with you."

White continued: "Do what you want, do what you want. Did you ever see the scissors that they take stitches out with? They’re tiny, and they have that thing on there so you don’t cut yourself. And this guy had f****** bush shears that he was using. You know, you trim your f****** bushes with – that gardeners use. Whatever. Good for him."

We are about two and half weeks out from this massive main event fight that is scheduled to headline the UFC’s first and only event inside The Sphere in Las Vegas. With O’Malley’s sniper-like striking, Dvalishvili would be wise to shoot for takedowns early and often to avoid as many chances of reopening the cut as possible.