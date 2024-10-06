For some reason, on multiple occasions, UFC athletes have found themselves going from athlete to superhero in the blink of an eye. Fighters are ingrained with the training and skills to take out another human, but there have been several instances where MMA fighters save the day.

The most recent act of heroism from a high-profile UFC fighter came before Saturday's pay-per-view event UFC 307. While we thought the only action happening in Salt Lake City over the weekend would take place in a cage, it turns out, two UFC fighters witnessed a shooting outside their hotel. One of the fighters allegedly chased down the shooter, and UFC CEO Dana White was shocked when he heard the news.

Dana White Reacts To UFC Fighter Chasing Shooter

The UFC CEO was taken back by another crime-fighting story

Stepping into a cage, half-naked to fight another human being in front of 20,000 people was not the craziest event UFC lightweight Alexander Hernandez was a part of on fight night. Earlier in the day, he and teammate, top UFC flyweight, Brandon Royval were leaving breakfast when they witnessed a shooting. While Hernandez had a fight on his mind, Royval, allegedly, ended up chasing down the perpetrator, as said by Hernandez when talking with the media following his victory:

“I was on the way home from breakfast and saw somebody get shot. My boy [Royval] chased down the shooter, kinda crazy. … Outside of that, everyone’s been really friendly, so it was a really cool experience all week.”

Even crazier is that Royval, a Factory X gym product, is headlining next week’s UFC Fight Night. During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, White was told of Royval and Hernandez’s wild day and looked stunned:

“Holy s***. This has happened in the past. It’s weird how much it happens to our guys. I mean, I don’t even know what to say to that!”

More Crime-Fighting UFC Athletes

There’s quite a list of displayed heroism from UFC fighters

The most memorable instance of a UFC fighter stepping in to save the day had to come back in 2011, when a young Jon Jones stopped a robber ahead of his first UFC title fight:

More recently, another UFC 307 fighter, Kevin Holland, was involved in multiple crime-stopping situations. Holland chased down a potential car-thief and apprehended the criminal until the police arrived at the scene:

One year later, Holland, a real-life superhero, stopped a would-be shoplifter while buying water from a local mart:

These heroic acts by UFC fighters don't stop interfering with criminal activity. Earlier this year, former UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman, rescued his parents from a house that was on fire in the middle of the night. Coleman was hospitalized for inhaling ungodly amounts of smoke, but has been on the road to recovery and showing great signs of progress.