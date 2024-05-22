Highlights Dana White fought back the tears after he revealed that he once saved a young girl’s life.

The heartwarming story came back in 2010 after he learned about Tuptim Jadnooleum's health situation in Thailand.

The UFC chief made a generous donation which ultimately saved her life.

UFC chief Dana White fought back the tears after he revealed that he once saved a young girl’s life. Over the years, the 54-year-old has been a monumental figure in the growth of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

While he's built up the Ultimate Fighting Championship and made it the most valuable combat sports organisation in the world, White has also been involved in a few controversies - including fighter pay.

That said, regardless of whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying the impact he's made throughout his career in MMA.

White has seen a lot since taking charge of the company, that said, his most heartwarming moment came back in 2010. The American was scrolling through the internet when he came across a post from MMA fighter Ben Pittsley - who had been training in Thailand.

Pittsley informed the UFC chief about Tuptim Jadnooleum - the daughter of ‘Kru Nai’ Rattanachai, a teacher at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand.

Just two months after she was born, Jadnooleum was diagnosed with a rare liver disease that would kill her, unless she had an expensive liver transplant. Unfortunately, her family couldn't afford the life-changing procedure.

Dana White Recalls Saving Child's Life

The American had to hold back the tears

Recalling the story on the In Search of Excellence Podcast, the American said: “There was this guy that had posted something that he had just come back from Thailand and he was training Muay Thai over there with this legendary coach.”

“And his daughter was dying because she needed some type of heart surgery and she was going to die in the next several days if she didn't get the money.

“It was going to be $50,000 and the guy was like, ‘Dana White you need f***ing to put this money up right now and donate it to her, you bet this much playing blackjack’.”

“This guy was talking to me the way that I talk, and he isn't wrong. I was like, ‘No, this dude's f***king absolutely right, he's not wrong, he's f***king right.”

White, who is reportedly worth around $500 million, had to fight back the tears as he discussed the donation that he made to save Jadnooleum's life.

"I ended up reaching out. We find out if it's real, it's real, and I send the $50,000 over.''

The UFC President Reveals There's a Picture of Him in the Gym

He's seen as the daughter's 'guardian angel'

White says that there's a picture of him at the gym as well revealing that he pays for her schooling: “When you go into their gym, there’s this massive picture of me in there and I’m over her bed like her guardian angel. I pay for her schooling, and I pay for her medical stuff.”

He appeared visibly upset in the video after trying to move on from the topic as he preferred not to discuss generous acts for the family over a decade ago.

The American added: “I don’t like talking about this stuff, but I’m in a position where I’m very lucky that I can help other people. I’m not one of these guys who likes walking out with a f***ing big cheque and all that bulls***. I do stuff because I should do it and I wanna do it.”