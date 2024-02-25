Highlights Chaos erupted at UFC Fight Night in Mexico City, with fans caught brawling on camera during the main event, with one man even being knocked out cold.

Security was nowhere to be seen during the brawl, with Dana White expressing his shock at how long it went on for.

After the event, White spoke out about the fights in the crowd and admitted he was surprised there was no security on hand to stop the chaos.

On Saturday evening, chaos erupted among the UFC Fight Night crowd in Mexico City during the main event, with one fan even being captured getting knocked out cold by a vicious left hook.

The brawl contained roughly eight individuals, two of whom were seen in the clip that emerged on social media to have been knocked to the ground by the same man in a black T-shirt.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the clip, though, is that security was nowhere to be seen, and as UFC CEO Dana White explained after the event, "they just let them go until it was over."

Video: Chaos breaks out between UFC fans

Dana White addresses fan chaos

Post-fight, White was questioned over whether or not he believed that this incident was a bad look for the UFC, to which he responded, saying: “The fight in the crowd doesn’t look good for the UFC? That never happens. That literally never happens. It happened here in Mexico City.

"The crazy thing about that fight is, when that fight broke out, it felt like it kept going forever. So I ran over there and was watching it. Nobody stopped it. I was waiting for security to come in. They just let them go until it was over.

“That was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. I don’t think it’s a bad look for the UFC. It happened, and that was the end of that. I think after everybody saw the end of that s***, nobody else wanted to try that again. No security. The fight just went on until it was over. I’ve never seen any s*** like that in my life.”

Although nothing of this scale or scope has indeed occurred at an event in the UFC, it is false to say that there has never been any fighting in the crowd, as one of the most memorable moments in the institution's history transpired during the UFC 229 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, where the former was seen jumping the fence into the crowd to brawl with the Irishman's trainer after winning via submission in the fourth round.

Furthermore, just as recently as December during UFC 296, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were both involved in a brawl in the crowd, which was broken up by members of the surrounding crowd, unlike the events in Mexico yesterday evening.

Related Jake Paul reacts to Donald Cerrone's fight purse for Conor McGregor fight In a recent interview, Donald Cerrone revealed how much he was paid to fight Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul is seemingly livid about it.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2

This was the sixth event held in Mexico City in the UFC's history and the first in the last four-and-a-half years. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno headlined the event against Brandon Royval and was beaten via decision after a five-round contest. The co-main event featured Yair Rodriguez facing off against Brian Ortega in a rematch after Rodriguez won the first fight via a TKO due to Ortega injuring his shoulder early in the contest. However, Rodriguez was not able to claim victory this time, as he was submitted by Ortega in the opening minute of the third round.

A night that will most likely be remembered for the knockout blows in the crowd rather than in the Octagon, and despite Dana White's attestations, is not a great optic for the UFC.