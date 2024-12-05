Following Jon Jones' successful title defence versus Stipe Miocic, there has been much debate over whom the UFC legend may face in his next bout. Discussion of future opponents for 'Bones' include the likes of interim heavyweight title-holder, Tom Aspinall, as well as light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. However, another name has now entered the conversation regarding a heavyweight superfight. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed an alternative bout for Jones in the future.

Turki Alalshikh Makes Pitch For Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

Alalshikh is looking to extend his influence further into MMA

Turki Alalshikh, a man who has had significant influence over major boxing events in recent years, has discussed his desire to make a UFC vs PFL cross-promotion dream fight. When speaking to Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo, Alalshikh said: "We want to do the biggest things," and then did not correct Helwani when he stated Jones vs Francis Ngannou was what he was referring to. "We need to send Dana White to the moon," Alalshikh added.

Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou's professional MMA records (as of 05/12/24) Jon Jones Francis Ngannou Fights 30 21 Wins 28 18 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Despite most of his influence being seen in the boxing world, Alalshikh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were heavily involved with the UFC's event at The Sphere in Las Vegas in August. However, a cross-promotion MMA fight has not yet occurred in the modern history of the UFC.

Related Boxing Organizer Turki Alalshikh Strengthens Ties With UFC Turki Alalshikh is taking over boxing and on Tuesday strengthens his ties with the UFC and Dana White in a new deal.

Dana White Dismisses Jones vs Ngannou Rumours

Close

UFC CEO Dana White was quick to dismiss the possibility of Francis Ngannou meeting Jon Jones in an MMA bout in the near future. White, who has spoken out against Ngannou on a number of occasions, made a blunt Instagram comment responding to a fan online. In the comment section of the post highlighting Turki Alalshikh's statement, Dana White responded: "Absolutely NOT true. Jon vs Tom"

The comment confirms White's remarks after UFC 309, in which the organisation's president remained adamant that the UFC heavyweight belt will be unified in Jones' next bout versus Tom Aspinall.

Francis Ngannou's head coach, Eric Nicksick, did not agree with White, however, and campaigned for the superfight to be made on the 'Verse Us' podcast. When discussing Alalshikh's desire to make Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones, Nicksick said: ''I think that's the only way really, money talks. I think you put your ego aside if the money moves your motivation enough. At the end of the day, Dana, you think Jon [Jones] is the baddest motherf***** ever, then put him up against Francis. You hate Francis so much, watch him get his a** kicked. Why not?''

The former UFC champion Ngannou is currently not scheduled to fight, having become PFL heavyweight champion in October. However, it is also not confirmed that his next bout will be in the sport of MMA. While discussing a potential Jon Jones bout, Turki Alalshikh also hinted at interest in a boxing match between Ngannou and Deontay Wilder.