Highlights Dana White believes he could promote a fight capable of attracting a record pay-per-view audience.

Both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have combat sports experience - and were set to fight at one point.

White feels the potential bout would smash all previous records, but Zuckerberg says Musk doesn't want to settle the score.

Following the UFC's debut event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, company boss Dana White was asked to name the biggest fight that he could possibly promote on pay-per-view. Despite initially joking that he'd like to put together a bout that would see all eight billion people on earth tuning in, the 54-year-old went on to suggest that one grudge match could attract an audience of eight million people.

To put that number into context, it's roughly double the 4.3m who tuned in for Floyd Mayweather's dominant victory over Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 - a fight that ranks as the most-purchased of all-time. It would be a tough ask, but Dana believes that it's possible. In fact, he's already worked on the fight in question.

As owners of Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) respectively, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are two of the biggest names in the business world. With their brands fighting it out in an ever-crowded social media landscape, it's completely logical that the pair would be rivals.

However, their dislike for one another extends well past business competition, to the point where they've previously committed to fighting in the UFC Octagon to settle their differences. Of course, any time that two high-profile figures want to fight each other, Dana is usually more than willing to help make it happen.

Dana White Makes Huge Buy Rate Prediction for Zuckerberg vs Musk

The UFC boss thinks a fight between the pair could do record business

Although the fight would be seen as a novelty, the duo do have some previous combat sports experience. Zuckerberg is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, while Musk has trained with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre and has a Judo background. With two massive names ready to face off inside the fabled UFC cage, White has previously tried to talk the contest up.

"It's real. They do want to fight. It's real," White insisted last year, per Sports Illustrated. "It's funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight. If it happened, I actually met with the Minister of Culture's team in Italy to hold that fight in the Colosseum. We're talking.

"Zuckerberg takes this s*** very seriously. He is a huge UFC fan. He trains. He's an MMA fan... But Elon grew up doing judo. He's a legit judo guy. Think about how big that fight is: two of the richest, most influential guys in the f****** world are going to fight on the biggest stage ever. Everybody would [pay for it]! Who the f*** doesn't want to see that fight? Who doesn't want to see that fight? Everybody would watch it."

The top ten biggest selling boxing PPVs in history 10. Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: 1,650,000 - $80.5 million 9. Floyd Mayweather v Miguel Cotto: 1,500,000 buys - $94 million 8. Mike Tyson v Peter McNeeley: 1,550,000 buys - $96 million 7. Evander Holyfield v Mike Tyson 2: 1,990,000 buys - $100.2 million 6. Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia: 1,205,000 buys - $102.4 million 5. Lennox Lewis v Mike Tyson: 1,950,000 buys - $112 million 4. Floyd Mayweather v Oscar De La Hoya: 2,480,000 buys - $136 million 3. Floyd Mayweather v Canelo Alvarez: 2,200,000 buys - $150 million 2. Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: 4,300,000 buys - $396 million 1. Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao: 4,600,000 buys - $410 million Figures taken per World Sport Weekly

It wouldn't be a technical classic by any means, but Zuckerberg vs Musk would transcend sports and become a mainstream event. The contest would undoubtedly ignite incredible hype, anticipation and debate. Unfortunately, White may have some difficulty making the fight into a reality.

Why Zuckerberg vs Musk Hasn't Happened Yet

Despite plenty of speculation that Dana's monster PPV fight would happen last summer, the bout didn't end up taking place. Zuckerberg has claimed that Musk was the one to blame for the clash not occurring.

I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads last August. "Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

Since that comment, there's been no suggestion that the fight is any closer to actually happening. Dana might have to wait until Conor McGregor returns to action for his next PPV mega-card.