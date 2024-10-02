UFC president Dana White has provided fresh details regarding the departure of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The fighter from Cameroon left the organisation following his first and only successful title defence versus Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 back in January 2022.

Following the move from the UFC, Ngannou would begin to pursue boxing, on a career path that would see him take on both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Despite suffering back-to-back losses, Ngannou pushed the limits of then heavyweight champion Fury, even earning himself a knockdown in the bout.

Ngannou will now, however, return to the MMA world as he will fight in the PFL. The former UFC champion will take on Renana Ferreira on the 19th of October, the current PFL heavyweight champion. This will be Ngannou's first mixed martial arts bout since January 2022, his last UFC outing.

Dana White on Francis Ngannou's UFC Exit

White has rubbished the notion that Ngannou was paid more in boxing

Speaking after Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night, the UFC CEO revealed that Ngannou was offered as much money to stay in the UFC as he was to pursue a boxing career. When asked why it was never mentioned that a potential Jon Jones fight for Ngannou would make him more money than a boxing bout, White responded: "Cause why? I don't give a s***."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou has NEVER been stopped in his professional MMA career.

Dana White would go on to explain that he feels he knows more than the media and public in relation to Ngannou and his boxing career.

"I know all the s*** that you people [the media] don't know, and I don't care what everybody says, it doesn't matter to me. But that's a fact, he [Ngannou] was offered more money. Because I know the real numbers.

It was also mentioned in the press conference on Tuesday that the UFC would have "done anything" they could have to make the Jon Jones versus Francis Ngannou fight. However, it was felt by White that there was nothing to convince the latter to remain in the UFC.\

Francis Ngannou Has Discussed Leaving UFC Before

The Cameroonian wanted more freedom in his career