Dana White has revealed that Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $2 million for his post-fight brawl with members of Conor McGregor's team back at UFC 229 in October 2018.

The two met in a highly anticipated match-up at UFC 229 when the Eagle defended his title against the Irishman. After a submission victory thanks to a rear naked choke, Khabib climbed over the fence and into the stands, brawling with members of his opponent's team that were sitting cageside, including Dillon Danis.

This clash was built up to be a highly anticipated main event in UFC history, the biggest fight ever. However, the affair soon turned ugly. Comments made in attempts to provoke the Russian showed that these two were not going to hold back, leading this one to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Defending More Than His Title

This one was not expected to be a friendly affair in any capacity. The animosity had been building in the weeks leading up to the Eagle's title defence. However, despite all the verbals and the beef, it was still an unexpected aftermath following the fight. Some might say that the Irishman had crossed a line when he insulted his opponent's religion and culture, leading this one to get out of hand from the very get-go.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor had a significant strike success rate of 62% compared to Khabib's 58% during UFC 229 main event.

There was more on the line for the Russian in his eyes following McGregor's insults directed towards his religion and his culture. Not only was he defending his title against the Irishman, but his pride was on the line, and perhaps you could even presume his identity.

The image of Conor McGregor sitting propped up against the cage following his submission defeat to the Eagle has been called iconic. You have to wonder what was going through the Irish ace's mind. Was he regretting the comments he had made leading up to this one? Or was he pondering what was perhaps the biggest loss of his career to date? Nonetheless, that submission victory must have made it sweeter for Khabib.

While you can assume that victory would leave the Russian feeling justice was restored, Khabib would explain his actions, claiming that he felt it was not enough for him to submit McGregor. Following his victory, the Eagle would be seen furiously throwing his mouthpiece towards his opponent's corner before leaping the cage, sparking a mass brawl between both teams.

It would soon be revealed that the comments made by the Irishman were not the sole reason for the brawl, however, McGregor's actions would still be cited as a cause for the dark moment. Following a media day for UFC 223, McGregor would be caught on camera backstage attacking a bus. In a video that would be seen worldwide, the Irishman would launch a dolly at the vehicle carrying several UFC fighters, including Khabib. Combined with his insults, this was enough to infuriate the lightweight champion.

Khabib Vowed to not Return to Vegas

Both men were fined and suspended for the brawl, which, despite the comments made by his opponent, can be blamed mostly on the Russian. However, upon receiving his fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the Eagle vowed not to return to Las Vegas, taking a moral objection to the state in his comments.

Khabib would stay true to those words after retiring undefeated from the UFC following the death of his father. His final two title defences against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje were both in Abu Dhabi. Both victories came via submission, and in 2020, the Eagle would step down with 29 victories to his name and having never lost.

