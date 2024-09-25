UFC boss Dana White said Tuesday to GIVEMESPORT that he'd love to work with Eddie Hearn, ahead of a big announcement in the coming months regarding the newest venture he plans to bring to boxing.

For years, White has teased a big entrance into the sport but has yet to get any idea off the ground. White told us this week though that he would announce this big project early next year. Curiously, this is around the same time period as the boxing league Turki Alalshikh wants to launch. According to two GIVEMESPORT sources with knowledge of the situation, these plans are tied, and White and Alalshikh will be working together, and with other promoters in the sport, in a way that will revolutionize the combat sports landscape.

White is a long-time boxing fan and watched HBO Boxing for years — a broadcaster he believes is the benchmark. That he has branded himself HBO, suggests he'll have a producer, broadcaster, and marketer role. Alalshikh will likely be the financier, and promoters like Hearn, as well as Frank Warren, and Tom Loeffler, will step in to develop talent and make the fights on an event-specific basis.

Dana White And Eddie Hearn Want to Work With One Another

Combined, they could prove to be a force

Hearn has long spoken admirably of White, saying for years that he'd love to work with him, and that he's envious of the business model White has in UFC. To GIVEMESPORT earlier this year, though, he said White may struggle to implement the same model in boxing, as boxers have greater bargaining power and can negotiate revenue shares of ticket sales, and pay-per-view. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT this week, White agreed.

"I absolutely agree with everything that he said. I have a plan, I'm going to implement that plan, and we'll see how this thing works."

"People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years, yet here we are still talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how I thought it should be done. I don't know if that's possible, but we'll find out. I'm coming in all guns blazing."

Later, White revealed that his boxing project could well be broadcast, production, and marketing, moreso than promoting, though he'll likely be a face of the venture and help in that front, too. However, what's clear, is that multiple boxing promoters will be involved — Hearn included.

"I like Eddie Hearn very much," White said. "He came to The Sphere fight before the Canelo fight started. I have a great relationship with him, with the Warrens, obviously I love Tom Loeffler and his matchmaking, and what he does."

"I would probably be working with a lot of people."

White Will Work With More Boxers in The Coming Months

He stopped short of saying he'd work with Terence Crawford

White currently supports Irish boxer Callum Walsh, and helped organize a Zuffa Boxing event in Dublin, last week, which 360 Promotions boss Tom Loeffler promoted. The event aired on UFC Fight Pass and showcased Walsh, who destroyed Przemyslaw Runowski by second-round knockout. It's likely Walsh will compete in blue-chip events within one to two years, perhaps against the likes of Xander Zayas, as GIVEMESPORT understands Top Rank is as keen to make that bout as Loeffler, in New York, as well as a wildcard option Ryan Garcia.

But it begs the question as to whether White will work with other boxers in the next six months to a year. White confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that this was the case, though who those boxers will be is under wraps. When we asked whether one would be Terence Crawford, as 'Bud' has trained at the UFC's Performance Institute, White smiled but remained tight-lipped.