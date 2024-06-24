Highlights The future of Khamzat Chimaev is up in the air after his latest withdrawal from a scheduled bout.

He was supposed to headline UFC Saudi Arabia, but had to withdraw due to suffering from a 'violent illness.'

After the event this past weekend, UFC President Dana White spoke about Chimaev's future and revealed when he expects him to return to action.

Following Khamzat Chimaev's latest fight withdrawal due to illness, there have been rumours flying about that 'Borz' may be considering retirement from MMA at just 30 years old.

Despite the recent retirement rumours, however, UFC president Dana White seemed to confirm the new targeted date for Chimaev's return at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference.

Chimaev was supposed to headline UFC Saudi Arabia against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, but a "violent illness" led to his withdrawal. His scheduled opponent, Whittaker, knocked out Chimaev's replacement opponent, Ikram Aliskerov, in the first round.

Dana White Targets Abu Dhabi Return for Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi is scheduled for August 3

It has been another incredibly tough few weeks for the career of Khamzat Chimaev, who was supposed to headline the UFC's first-ever event in Saudi Arabia against Whittaker in what would've been a huge middleweight title fight eliminator bout. However, unfortunately, as has been the story of Chimaev's career so far, an illness contracted during his training camp prohibited this from happening.

As the speculation was going on regarding Conor McGregor's UFC 303 status, news broke that Chimaev was out of his fight against the New Zealander and was "violently ill" in hospital, according to UFC president Dana White. Early rumours seemed to indicate that Chimaev had been hospitalised due to bad food poisoning, but a close friend of his quickly shut down the rumours and claimed that it was something more serious, and it caused 'Borz' to be in a very bad way.

There has been a lot of talk following Chimaev's withdrawal about whether he will fight again or not, as he can't seem to get through a training camp anymore without contracting some type of illness. Out of six main event bouts he has had booked, none of them have happened and this has caused his hype to die down and fans to lose hope that the once-tipped to be a potential three-division world champion may not live up to his original hype.

Despite his latest illness, it seems the UFC are targeting a new date for the return of Chimaev, once again in the Middle East. At the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, White revealed that he will try to move Chimaev onto the Abu Dhabi card they have scheduled for the 3rd of August.

Who Could Khamzat Chimaev Face at UFC Abu Dhabi

A rescheduled fight against Robert Whittaker looks to be off the cards

Despite Robert Whittaker being open to rescheduling the bout, Dana White seems to be of the opinion that the ship has sailed for that fight to be rebooked, as Whittaker will now have his eyes firmly set on the UFC middleweight title.

As the UFC may now have lost trust in putting Chimaev in as the main event of cards, they may look to put him against a lesser opponent on his return, just to make sure that if he gets sick again, it does not destroy the card.

Chimaev has now moved down a spot in the middleweight rankings to #11 and finds himself around fighters such as Michel Pereira, Jack Hermansson, and Paulo Costa. Any of these three men would be good opponents for Chimaev to return against, it is now just important for him to hopefully put the illnesses behind him and get back to doing what he does best, which is fighting.