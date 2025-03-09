Dana White revealed on Saturday, the 8th of March, fresh details about his new boxing venture with the sweet science's latest financier, Turki Alalshikh, which the power pairing announced earlier this week.

GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson has heard from White himself numerous times over the past year about how he intends to enter boxing, become an HBO for the sport of boxing, and try and influence the way in which the sport is promoted, produced, and broadcast.

Earlier this week, we heard that he'll be helping oversee a league for emerging talent, alongside Alalshikh. The league is expected to host its first fights in 2026, however, the UFC boss is expected to be on-site for a number of prominent, Alalshikh-funded boxing events this year, like Canelo vs Crawford.

Dana White Explains How His New Boxing Venture Could Work

The UFC boss wants to create the next generation of boxing superstars