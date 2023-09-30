Highlights Dana White has undergone an incredible body transformation at the age of 54 after a health scare and the revelation that he had only 10 years left to live.

The UFC President took the diagnosis seriously and embarked on a year-long fitness journey, successfully getting himself in amazing shape.

White's hard work and commitment to his health have not only improved his physical appearance but also potentially extended his life expectancy, allowing him to feel younger and more at home among his fit athletes.

Dana White has revealed his incredible body transformation at the age of 54-years-old by taking to Instagram. The UFC President has been on a fitness journey for the past 12 months after being given some bad news with regard to his health in late 2022.

The news was given to White when he visited a mortality expert and human biologist called Gary Brecka. The expert carried out multiple tests on the UFC chief, and delivered the harrowing news that he was expected to only have slightly over 10 years left to live should his lifestyle continue the way it was going.

It is safe to say that White took the shocking diagnosis extremely seriously, and is now showing the results of a year of hard work to get himself into amazing shape, proving it's never too late to make such a change.

Dana White was given '10 years to live'

Speaking on his diagnosis to the Action Junkies Podcast - with quotes coming via The Sun - the 54-year-old said: "[Brecka] Sits down for three-and-a-half hours and goes through my blood work, and I’m all f****d up. My triglycerides are like 764 [they should be down between 80 and 150] and everything else that could possibly be bad is bad."

Giving his version of events when he was delivered the scary verdict, he continued to say: "He gave me 10.4 years to live… And he says: 'If you don’t change these things that you’re gonna do, this is your life expectancy right now.'" It is safe to say that these words were the catalyst for change in the UFC boss' life.

He went on to describe what he has been through since deciding he would put the work in to improve the situation he found himself in: "So I did everything he said, to the letter. My legs were so f****d up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were f****d up. I could barely walk some days."

Read more: Conor McGregor's tweet from 2013 has finally come true

It has been a long road, but White feels - and looks - so good that he now feels he has reversed the ageing process: "I feel like I’m 35-years-old again. Swear to God, I feel like I’m 35 again."

Dana White shows off body insane transformation

In an Instagram post, the CEO of UFC showed how far he has come with the caption: "Left is March 17th 2017. Right is September 18th 2023. F***** NUTS!!!" Who wouldn't be more than happy to show off such a ripped physique after achieving it?

Not only has he managed to get into ridiculous shape, but hopefully some more years have been added to the aforementioned life expectancy. Being surrounded by incredibly fit athletes on a regular basis due to his line of work, White can also feel more at home among such physical specimens.

Read more: Francis Ngannou looks 'awful' in new boxing training footage with Mike Tyson

It is unlikely to be the end of the journey, but just to see the difference in the man from March 2017 to September 2023, it is remarkable what can be achieved by hard work and looking after yourself.