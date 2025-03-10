Alex Pereira is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion.

'Poatan' lost the title he had held since November 2023 via unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 after being neutralised up against the cage and uncharacteristically inactive on the feet. Even though the Brazilian will not lose much stock in this loss, given Ankalaev is a top fighter, he may have been cost the biggest payday of his career and a super-fight against the consensus greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon Jones.

UFC president Dana White spoke at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference about Pereira's defeat, and what it could mean for his potential superfight against 'Bones.'

Dana White Shuts Down Talk of Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones

Jones was pushing for a fight against Pereira but it now seems that is not an option