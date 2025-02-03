UFC boss Dana White has cast doubt on whether Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon amid a number of controversies surrounding the Irish superstar. 'The Notorious' has been the subject of consistent negative press ever since his last fight in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier ended with him suffering a broken leg.

The 36-year had been due to make his comeback against Michael Chandler at last June's UFC 303 event. However, a broken toe forced him to pull out of that contest on short notice.

Since his withdrawal, White had repeatedly insisted that he believed Conor would fight again before the end of 2025. In the wake of another wave of negativity around the former two-weight champion, Dana was again asked about a timeline for McGregor's return after Saturday's UFC Saudi Arabia event in Riyadh. This time around, though, the 55-year-old sounded significantly less positive about the idea of the Irishman competing.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's last win came in January 2020 when he knocked out Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor lost a civil assault case back in November and has continually courted controversy since - with a number of his recent social media posts being in particularly poor taste. The fighter also worried fans with a hectic speech during a promotional appearance last month. On Monday afternoon, footage emerged of McGregor appearing to spit at a fan who mentioned the name of his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.