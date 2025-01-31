Dana White has slammed his own fighter, Bryce Mitchell, for his shocking pro-Hitler comments he made on a recent episode of his brand-new podcast.

The UFC president and CEO has said that Mitchell’s words were “beyond disgusting” and that they were unacceptable, in response to the quotes that quickly spread like wildfire online yesterday, the 30th of January. White was actually holding a press conference for Power Slap, when he decided to kick it off by addressing the controversy, and slamming Mitchell for his views, urging him to 'educate himself' about Adolf Hitler.

Bryce Mitchell's professional MMA record (as of 31/01/25 19 fights 17 wins 2 losses By knockout 1 1 By submission 9 1 By decision 7 0

Mitchell, who is ranked 13th in the featherweight division, made the controversial comments on the first episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast, and unsurprisingly, it's not gone down well at all, with White holding nothing back in his press conference about the comments.

Dana White's Statement on Bryce Mitchell

The UFC are not happy with what has been said

White made it clear that Mitchell was contacted straight away to be told that his comments had been read and what his thoughts on them were.

In a statement released by the UFC, White said: "We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said, and let him know exactly how we felt about it. But what he said was beyond disgusting, and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and World War Two."

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant s*** said over the years, but this is probably the worst. First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews, and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.”

The statement continued: “Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”