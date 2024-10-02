UFC boss Dana White appears super excited to welcome David Martinez to the UFC after the 26-year-old excelled during a Contender Series fight Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Contender Series fights are not part of the UFC but have been a vehicle for White to identify prospects and hidden gems. Fighters don't just have to win in the Contender Series, but have to look good doing so, to get White's attention. At the end of each five-fight show, White rewards successful athletes with UFC contracts.

There have been a few red-hot prospects to emerge from Contender Series in recent years, including Joe Pyfer, Raul Rosas Jr., and Cameron Saaiman. Former Contender Series alumni like Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill have even gone on to become UFC champions.

But few may have impressed White more than Martinez.

David Martinez: Welcome to The Big Leagues

UFC boss Dana White waxes lyrical over the 26-year-old

"I love this kid," White beamed when talking to reporters after handing out five contracts to winners Tuesday.

Martinez fought in the third fight of the night, beating Xavier Franklin by unanimous decision after three rounds. His speed, overhand bombs with his right hand, and kick variety all looked strong in his win. And none of this was lost on White.

"I think this kid is very special. A kid hasn't stood out to me like this for a while."

White continued: "I actually think he is ready to dive right into it. He's 11-1, 26 years old, and coming into his prime. Obviously, he's got KO power, 9 knockouts, takedown defense, and leg kicks were on point. That fight IQ? Off the charts."

White finished by remarking that the UFC has a "who to watch" board at its headquarters in Las Vegas. "We will put David Martinez at the top," he said.

Watch Martinez in action right here:

Contender Series contract winners in full from Tuesday:

Weight class Method Round Light heavyweight Diyar Nurgozhay beat Bartosz Szewczyk Knockout 2 Featherweight Alberto Montes beat Carlos Calderon Submission 2 Bantamweight David Martinez beat Xavier Franklin Decision 3 Middleweight Torrez Finney beat Abdellah Er-Ramy TKO 1 Welterweight Jacobe Smith beat Christien Sovoie TKO 2

Contender Series Soon Reaches its Conclusion

This season's show wraps in two weeks

With two more episodes to come this season, there could be more fighters ready to join 34 other contract winners in 2024. The show finishes October 15.

There are other UFC events on the horizon, too, as Alex Pereira takes on Khalil Rountree in a UFC light heavyweight championship bout Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Raquel Pennington putsher women's bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, and Jose Aldo, Kayla Harrison, and Kevin Holland all fight separate matches. Stephen Thompson takes on Joaquin Buckley in the final prelim bout on ESPN+.