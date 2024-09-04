Since season eight of Dana White’s Contender Series launched on the 8th of August, he has been hard at work against MMA media members, passionately defending Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time in the show’s post-fight press conferences.

In an attempt to further his claim that Jones is the best fighter ever, White put together a video package which was over a minute long and aired it during the broadcast of the Contender Series last night (the 3rd of September).

White was then questioned once again by media members on the video package after filming of the Contender Series came to a close.

Dana White's Advert For Jon Jones

White put together an over-minute-long video package which sold Jones as the greatest fighter ever

Dana White has been on a mission for many months to convince every MMA fan under the sun that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time and since the beginning of the Contender Series last month, he has been non-stop praising the heavyweight champion despite him having not competed in 18 months.

Jon Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history (23 years old) with his title victory over Maurício Rua.

Following last week's episode of the Contender Series, White revealed in a media scrum that he was working on a video package that would name and list all of Jones’ achievements and accolades, showing that he is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. When he said this, many fans were under the impression that the video would air on one of White’s social media channels, but no, the UFC president took it a step further and decided to air the video package live on ESPN during the broadcast of the Contender Series.

The video package was essentially an over-minute long video just showcasing the statistics and accolades which Jones has collected throughout his career. Some of the accolades the video listed off were that he is the youngest champion in UFC history, has the most championship wins in UFC history, and has the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history. As well as a long stat showcase, the video package included sound bites from people such as Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping, who also lauded Jones as the best fighter of all time.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 04/09/24) 29 fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

White’s non-stop praise of Jones is now getting under the skin of a lot of MMA fans. The large majority of fans are of the belief that Jones is the greatest fighter of all time, however, the inconsistencies in White’s arguments and previous public bashing of Jones seems to be pushing people away from lauding Jones as the GOAT instead of giving him more praise, which is clearly what White's mission is at this point.

Dana White Acted Surprised About Video Package

White also had another pop at media members by saying he can’t wait for AI to do rankings in the future

Dana White sarcastically acted surprised that the Jon Jones video package aired last night, despite mentioning last week that he had been working on the video package which was set to release soon.

MMA media member John Morgan also had a slight pop at White, saying that the video mentioned all of Jones’ career achievements from the past, but there was nothing in there about him recently, because he’s been out of the Octagon for 18 months and has fought just once in the last four years. This is a very valid argument and, in fact, throughout this whole process of White's constant praise for Jones, very few people are picking against 'Bones' when it comes to the GOAT conversation, people just believe he is not the current pound-for-pound number one as he has fought twice in the last four-and-a-half years, therefore can't be classed as an active fighter.

White quickly clapped back at the media by saying that he can’t wait for the day AI can take over and do the UFC rankings. The UFC rankings are, of course, dictated and decided by media members.